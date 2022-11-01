After pandemic second thoughts, CoStar proceeds with downtown campus plan

During the height of the pandemic, corporate CEOs had plenty of second thoughts about major construction plans — and so did CoStar chief executive Andy Florance.

“You really had to; there’s a fiduciary responsibility to stockholders,” he said, shortly before climbing into a bright yellow power shovel to take a scoop out of the hillside above Brown’s Island, where CoStar plans to build a $460 million research and technology center to bring 2,000 new jobs to the city.

But while plenty of companies scaled back or even canceled plans, Florance opted to go ahead — though he said “it’s a serious moment” when work actually starts on a multi-hundred-million-dollar project.

What tipped the decision to not pull the project, and go ahead and build, was walking through the software giant’s Richmond research center — its largest single location — and seeing how some of its 1,500 employees reacted as they returned to the office from working remotely.

It rekindled energy, Florance said.

And he could see it as well, looking at turnover rates — the percentage of employees who were leaving — that was one-third the national average.

The new campus will include a 26-story office tower and a multi-purpose building.

Florance said CoStar is going to keep investing in Richmond, too.

It was back in 2005, with a stop at the Richmond Folk Festival, that it first struck Florance that the city might offer the kind of educational and quality-of -ife base that could support a major center for the firm, which runs online real estate marketplaces and provides information and analytics for real estate markets.

“If we made cars, our primary resource would be steel; we’re in the knowledge business, and that means people,” he said.

Florance said CoStar is planning still more investment in Richmond once its new tower and an associated multi-story building is up.

The company has acquired a building in the 900 block of Semmes Avenue, in Manchester, that it plans to renovate.

Eventually, as CoStar brings more and more people to Richmond to work, Florance said he expects housing will become a challenge.

He’s eyeing Manchester as an area where the company could invest in easing the city’s emerging housing squeeze.

And he said CoStar is hoping to attract restaurants and retailers to shores of the James River by Brown’s Island, adding that it’s been Richmond’s amenities like those that have helped the company attract and retain employees.

The new tower and the multipurpose building will be next to its main Richmond hub on Fifth Street, the nine-story office building overlooking the James River that it bought last year for $130 million.