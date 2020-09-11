After request from 16 nonprofit and political leaders, JMU agrees to stream board meeting online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Madison University agreed late Friday to provide live online video of its Board of Visitors meeting next week, responding to pressure from advocates who objected to the board's plan to meet in person without video after sending students home because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 1,000 students, faculty and staff.

A letter written Friday and signed by 16 nonprofit and political leaders asked the board to put its Sept. 18 meeting online and to allow for public comment.

James Toscano, a co-author of the letter and the president of Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust, said the timing of the meeting gave the appearance that JMU's Board of Visitors was being less than forthright.

"Our worry is that at a time when JMU should be more transparent, perhaps it's holding back," Toscano said.

Late Friday, JMU spokeswoman Caitlyn Read responded that the university would broadcast the public portion of the meeting but that it would not take comments.

The university and board have received numerous comments and suggestions in recent months, and they have been reviewed, Read said. Those who still wish to comment can do so electronically before the meeting. Details on how to comment and watch will be shared next week, she said.