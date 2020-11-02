After Sunday's clash, Lee Circle closed Monday to most traffic and police post signs warning of gun ban

At about 11:15 a.m. Monday, city officers began posting signs around the circle with this warning in all capital letters: "Firearms prohibited beyond this point." On some of the signs, the messages faced toward the monument and some faced in other directions.

The signs cited language from a city ordinance banning guns on public property during protests and events that was adopted in September by the Richmond City Council.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Notices have been posted by the department to inform those who may gather in the area of the Lee Circle that — per city and state code and while the notices are posted and permitted events and events that would require a permit are occurring — firearms are prohibited in that area," a police spokesman said in a statement.

Mayor Levar Stoney had proposed the amendment to the city code to lower the risk of violent confrontation between protesters and police, or protesters and counterprotesters, as demonstrations against police violence and racial inequality unfolded in Richmond and across the country.

At the time the council adopted the measure, Police Chief Gerald Smith said in remarks to council members that "sooner or later, we are going to have different groups with different opinions who square off with each other."