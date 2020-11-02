After Sunday's clash, Lee Circle closed to most traffic and police post signs warning of gun ban

Richmond police continued to block traffic from entering Lee Circle on Monday and posted signs in the area warning that guns are prohibited, one day after a clash at the circle between a "Trump train" of cars and opposing protesters.
Richmond police said after Sunday's skirmish that they had blocked entrances to the circle along Monument Avenue to most cars. They did not say how long the closure would be in effect, but said they would notify the community when it is lifted.
Some of those who gather regularly at Lee Circle said Monday that they were grateful the police had blocked the intersections so that Trump supporters could not drive past them again.
"I feel safe," said Steve Adams, who ran from the sound of gunfire during Sunday's encounter between opposing crowds. "I don't want to get shot."
As of mid-afternoon on Monday, parked police cars with flashing blue lights blocked the intersections within a one-block radius from Lee Circle in all directions. People still were allowed to gather within the circle beneath the Robert E. Lee Monument, where racial-justice demonstrators have maintained a presence for several months.
At about 11:15 a.m. Monday, city officers began posting signs around the circle with this warning in all capital letters: "Firearms prohibited beyond this point." On some of the signs, the messages faced toward the monument and some faced in other directions.
The signs cited language from a city ordinance banning guns on public property during protests and events that was adopted in September by the Richmond City Council.
Mayor Levar Stoney had proposed the amendment to the city code to lower the risk of violent confrontation between protesters and police, or protesters and counterprotesters, as demonstrations against police violence and racial inequality unfolded in Richmond and across the country.
At the time the council adopted the measure, Police Chief Gerald Smith said in remarks to council members that "sooner or later, we are going to have different groups with different opinions who square off with each other."
On Sunday afternoon, a caravan of cars and trucks driven by supporters of President Donald Trump started in Henrico County and tried to drive past Lee Circle where opposing demonstrators were gathered. Witnesses said some of the counterprotesters pulled Trump flags off the passing vehicles and insults were exchanged between the two groups.
One man walking in the street in the circle said he jumped onto the hood of a car to avoid being run over. Others reported hearing gunshots, and one man's car was struck by a bullet while it was parked along Monument Avenue.
Another man, Given Talor, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in an interview Sunday night that someone in one of the pickup trucks fired gunshots at him after a man he was with tore a Trump flag off one of the passing vehicles. Talor said he ducked just in time to avoid being shot.
Police have confirmed that they received a report of a an unoccupied car being struck once by gunfire. They also said Sunday they were investigating a report that a woman was pepper-sprayed by someone in one of the vehicles.
Richmond police are asking anyone who has information about injuries or has video or photos "of individuals and vehicles involved in any assault” to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Reporter Ali Rockett contributed to this story.