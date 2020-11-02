After Sunday's clash, Lee Circle closed to most traffic and police post signs warning of gun ban

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The signs cited language from a city ordinance banning guns on public property during protests and events that was adopted in September by the Richmond City Council.

Mayor Levar Stoney had proposed the amendment to the city code to lower the risk of violent confrontation between protesters and police, or protesters and counterprotesters, as demonstrations against police violence and racial inequality unfolded in Richmond and across the country.

At the time the council adopted the measure, Police Chief Gerald Smith said in remarks to council members that "sooner or later, we are going to have different groups with different opinions who square off with each other."

On Sunday afternoon, a caravan of cars and trucks driven by supporters of President Donald Trump started in Henrico County and tried to drive past Lee Circle where opposing demonstrators were gathered. Witnesses said some of the counterprotesters pulled Trump flags off the passing vehicles and insults were exchanged between the two groups.

One man walking in the street in the circle said he jumped onto the hood of a car to avoid being run over. Others reported hearing gunshots, and one man's car was struck by a bullet while it was parked along Monument Avenue.