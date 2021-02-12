The steady snow is done falling in metro Richmond, but we're not done with slick wintry conditions today. And the biggest problems still lie ahead this weekend as a potential ice storm looms.

Last night's system blanketed much of metro Richmond with 1 to 4 inches of sleet and snow, but Hanover County saw heavier totals exceeding 5 inches.

A winter weather advisory continues until noon due to light freezing rain and drizzle. A few areas could see sleet or snowflakes, but with no additional accumulation.

But even a light glaze of freezing rain atop snow can make for more difficult conditions, especially on untreated bridges, decks and other elevated surfaces.

Temperatures this morning are running in the upper 20s to lower 30s. But those readings won't budge due to cloudy skies today, and many areas will stay below freezing until Sunday.

Saturday's potential ice storm

Freezing rain in the forecast for Saturday could make for central Virginia's most troublesome winter storm so far this season, and possibly in years.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued a winter storm watch for all of central Virginia on Saturday, cautioning "ice accumulation may lead to significant travel disruptions and numerous power outages."

That watch – which extends from South Hill to Petersburg to Tappahannock and points west – could be upgraded to an ice storm warning later today if confidence continues to grow.

Unlike Thursday night's snowy mix, most or all of this upcoming wave will be in the form of freezing rain. Snowfall is unlikely anywhere in the region by Saturday, and ordinary rain will mostly be confined to Tidewater. The freezing rain zone would extend throughout the Piedmont and into the mountains, as well.

There are still some details to work out on the amounts and the timing. The results of Thursday night's wintry mix will affect near-ground temperatures, along with the existing load of snow or ice on trees.

One factor working in our favor is relatively light wind speeds this weekend: from the north and northeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Higher winds would put more force on overburdened trees, leading to more outages.

Winds will be stronger near the Chesapeake Bay, but ice amounts are expected to be lower farther to the east. The Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck could still have enough of both elements to cause problems.

Timing

There isn't a specific start time for Saturday's ice. We're more likely to see a gradual increase in intensity from freezing drizzle to showers to steady freezing rain between morning and afternoon. The steadiest window looks to be the afternoon or evening, followed by tapering on Saturday night.

Effects would grow as the day goes on and the amounts build up, and slick conditions could last into Sunday.

Amounts

Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inch throughout central Virginia could translate to a similar amount of ice, though some may melt.

At least 0.1-inch of ice is very likely, which would be more than enough to cause issues on untreated roads. At worst, a few areas may exceed 0.5-inch. Luckily, the computer models were in agreement that the system lacked the moisture for a truly catastrophic 1-inch total reminiscent of our 1990s ice storms.

The chance of exceeding 0.25-inch freezing rain remains highest south and west of metro Richmond toward Lynchburg and across Southside Virginia. That's roughly the threshold where more problems develop with trees and power. As of Thursday afternoon, those 0.25-inch exceedance probabilities for Richmond had risen to about 70%, and verged on 80% between Farmville and South Hill.

Chances and totals get progressively lower through the Northern Piedmont and into Northern Virginia, though some lighter 0.1-inch icing is still likely through that region.

Otherwise, temperatures will hover in a very narrow range of upper 20s to lower 30s through Sunday morning. A high in the 40s is possible for Sunday after this system clears out, but not guaranteed.

Unfortunately, another potent system could bring another significant dose of freezing rain and sleet by Monday and Tuesday.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.