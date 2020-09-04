AG Herring and Sen. Warner address current state of the post office in Henrico

“The Postal Service wasn’t put together to be a business, it’s a service,” said Eddie Archer, area vice president with Area 98 of the National Association of Postal Supervisors, which surveys Richmond.

Herring, along with 20 other state attorney generals, joined forces in August to sue the Trump administration for its recent decisions on the USPS as election day nears.

In Virginia, two processing and distribution centers have already seen changes since the alterations were announced early last month. The Dulles and Merrifield centers, both about a half-hour car ride from Washington, D.C., have already made efforts to remove important sorting equipment, according to the August letter from Herring.

So far, three sorting machines have been removed from the Dulles center, while one in Merrifield is in the process of being removed.

In his letter, Herring demanded the USPS and the Trump administration provide information on confirmation of removals, timelines for reinstallations or restorations, and changes regarding electoral mail, among others, no later than Aug. 27.

Herring says he has yet to receive a response.