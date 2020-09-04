AG Herring and Sen. Warner address current state of the post office in Henrico

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner toured a Henrico County post office Friday amid national uncertainty over the U.S. Postal Service.
The politicians, both Democrats, were at the Regency Branch Post Office to discuss efforts to stop or reverse policy changes enacted by the country’s postmaster general, Louis DeJoy.
DeJoy, a major donor to Republicans and President Donald Trump, took over the agency in June after a career in logistics and set in motion a set of policy changes that have delayed mail and sparked concern over the agency’s ability to process mail-in ballots this fall.
“These hasty changes that President Trump and his handpicked postmaster general are pursuing, to me, are nothing but a thinly veiled effort to [impose] voter suppression and attack our democracy,” Herring said Friday.
These changes include rolling back on staff overtime, removing high speed mail sorting machines and mailboxes — all of which are vital during elections. Mail-in ballots requests are at an all time-high this year due to COVID-19, and there is growing concern the changes imposed by DeJoy and the Trump administration could cause a series of obstructions on voting.
The decisions proposed and implemented also have a strong impact on the timely delivery of other important services, such as receiving medication and sending out items such as payments and packages, according to Herring.
“The Postal Service wasn’t put together to be a business, it’s a service,” said Eddie Archer, area vice president with Area 98 of the National Association of Postal Supervisors, which surveys Richmond.
Herring, along with 20 other state attorney generals, joined forces in August to sue the Trump administration for its recent decisions on the USPS as election day nears.
In Virginia, two processing and distribution centers have already seen changes since the alterations were announced early last month. The Dulles and Merrifield centers, both about a half-hour car ride from Washington, D.C., have already made efforts to remove important sorting equipment, according to the August letter from Herring.
So far, three sorting machines have been removed from the Dulles center, while one in Merrifield is in the process of being removed.
In his letter, Herring demanded the USPS and the Trump administration provide information on confirmation of removals, timelines for reinstallations or restorations, and changes regarding electoral mail, among others, no later than Aug. 27.
Herring says he has yet to receive a response.
“The information we are getting are from reports from people who are just sharing with us what they know,” said Herring.
Gov. Ralph Northam already imposed a series of changes for the upcoming election in April: People can vote in-person as early as Sept. 24 and can expect to have the day off on Election Day.
In regards to the lawsuit, Herring says the judge has ordered expedited proceedings. Herring hopes to be in court soon so he and the other attorneys general can press for “some order” from the court to temporarily halt and reverse the changes.
DeJoy since promised to stall any and all changes until after the election.
“I’m going to make sure that everyone’s vote counts, whether it’s by mail or whether it’s in person,” said Herring.
Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.