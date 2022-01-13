AG Herring issues official opinion overturning racist rulings from previous attorneys general

Until Thursday, the office of attorney general had done nothing to formally reject those racist opinions, he said. "By overruling these opinions, we are making clear that these legal opinions do not reflect the Virginia of today and we will not carry them into the commonwealth of the future."

Locke said too often in the past the power to shape Virginia law was wielded in support of racist and discriminatory laws.

"By taking this step today, Attorney General Herring is truly closing that chapter in the history of our commonwealth and helping us move forward as a more inclusive and just commonwealth," she said.

Bagby wiped his eyes after speaking at the news conference.

"It didn't happen that long ago," he said. "All of this is embedded together, from voting, to housing, to health care, to education."

Over time, the attorney general's office was utilized to protect but also hurt people, he said.