Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, Va.'s COVID positivity rate surpasses 20% — a first since February

More than 20% of Virginians getting tested for coronavirus are receiving positive results ahead of Fourth of July weekend, marking the state's highest positivity rate since February.

The true percentage is likely higher with people using at-home rapid tests and not reporting results to health officials — a trend seen on a national level.

Friday's report from the Virginia Department of Health shows close to 3,400 more COVID infections, which brings the 7-day case average to more than 2,800 after nearly a month of decline.

While this is lower than the brief climb in infections throughout May and June that peaked at more than 3,300 cases per day, Friday's numbers are 16 times higher than this time last year when the state was averaging 176 daily cases.

During Fourth of July weekend in 2021, the delta variant had recently begun tightening its grip in the least-vaccinated states before largely subsiding in late September. Omicron, which fueled an aggressive surge that saw Virginia reporting more than 18,000 new cases per day, has remained the driver behind COVID's ebbs and flows for nearly half a year.

And in the past three months, the most COVID outbreaks in Virginia have been concentrated in K-12 schools. Per VDH data, the least-vaccinated population are 5-to-11-year-olds, a group that did not become eligible to receive a COVID vaccine until late October.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration said the agency is recommending vaccine manufacturers develop a vaccine specifically aimed at fending off omicron.

That same day, the Transportation Security Administration recorded 2.4 million travelers passing through TSA checkpoints. This is the highest figure documented in the past three years and surpasses pre-pandemic numbers.

"As we move into the fall and winter, it is critical that we have safe and effective vaccine boosters that can provide protection against circulating and emerging variants to prevent the most severe consequences of COVID-19," wrote Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, which oversees safety and effectiveness of vaccines for the agency.

This does not mean that the FDA is advising manufacturers to change the original formula, but instead, provide stronger protection targeting circulating omicron subvariants that when combined, have become the primary drivers of new coronavirus cases.

Omicron subvariants have accounted for 47% of all infections statewide. VDH reported the Virginia's first omicron case in early December.

Hospitalizations have stayed largely flat at an average of 558 in the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, though these figures are higher than July 1 of last year, when there were 179 people hospitalized on a given day.

Deaths are a lagging indicator for a severity of a surge and the VDH site currently shows a spike in deaths due to a two-week "blackout" period where death certificates were not being processed.

That's why on Friday, 32 new deaths were reported, bringing the average to 16 deaths per day, or about 1 person dying of COVID every 90 minutes.

Richmond and Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties are facing high levels of community transmission in addition to 24 other cities and towns in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise residents in these localities to wear masks in public, indoor settings regardless of vaccination status and to be tested if having symptoms.

Another 75 localities are in medium levels of community transmission, which means 77% of the state is in an area of medium-to-high COVID spread.

But in a weekly update from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which has conducted infectious disease modeling for more than 20 years, researchers found that no health district is experiencing a severe surge in cases.

Most, or 23 of 35, are declining. Five have plateaued and seven are in slow growth. If the state continues on its present course, researchers project "a slow but steady decline in cases," with the state reaching less than 2,000 cases per day by early August. The best-case, and most optimistic, scenario includes increased home testing, masking and isolating when sick and assumes a 25% reduction in transmission.

"This scenario shows the importance of Virginians continuing to practice appropriate prevention and following the prevention guidelines for the CDC community level in their area."

This projection shows cases falling back down to below 1,000 daily cases by mid-September. That hasn't happened since April.