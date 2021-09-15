Airbnb.org is helping provide temporary free housing to Afghan refugees in Virginia

Airbnb.org is helping house Afghan refugees in Virginia.

The philanthropic arm of Airbnb is working to connect Afghan refugees to free temporary housing across the state.

“Over the past several weeks, Airbnb.org has been in touch with our partners in Afghanistan. The one thing we heard over and over again is that housing was one of the things refugees needed the most,” said Liz DeBold Fusco, an Airbnb spokesperson.

In Virginia, over 300 hosts have signed up to provide free housing to Afghan refugees.

Airbnb and Airbnb.org have pledged to cover the cost of 20,000 refugee stays nationwide. The refugee program is also being offered in California and New York.

A refugee stay can range from a few days to a few weeks. The average stay is 7-14 days, according to Airbnb.org.

Anyone with space available, from a private room to an entire home, can offer to temporarily house refugees by going to www.airbnb.org/refugees. Airbnb.org is also accepting donations for the program.