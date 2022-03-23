Aird to run for Senate, likely in primary against Morrissey

Former Del. Lashrecse Aird, a Democrat from Petersburg, announced she's running for state Senate next year in a district that will likely set up a primary challenge against Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.

“As a young Black woman, mother and higher-ed professional, I've experienced the same struggles as many across the district," Aird said in a campaign news release issued Wednesday.

"I grew up experiencing and overcoming hardship firsthand, and I've seen personally how gun violence affects our communities. I know how destructive failing schools can be on educators and especially our children. And to this day, I myself know so many dealing with the crushing weight of financial instability."

Aird was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2015 and lost a close election in November to Republican Kim Taylor despite massively outspending her.

Virginia has new state legislative and congressional district lines as a result of a required redistricting. The Supreme Court of Virginia completed it in December after a new commission of citizens and legislators couldn't agree on new district maps.

The 13th Senate District includes Petersburg, Hopewell, Prince George County, Charles City County, Sussex County and Surry County and parts of eastern Henrico and northern Dinwiddie counties.

Morrissey, who upset Sen. Rosalyn Dance, D-Petersburg in a 2019 primary and is a former delegate, said Monday he plans to move into the 13th District to continue to represent Petersburg and other areas he represents now.

He said he could remain where he is and face no serious competition, but by moving he'll allow Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, so move into his district and likely win the seat.

"I'll move my kids and my family," Morrissey said. "No politician should ever feel that he has a free ride. I love competition and I look forward to a competitive and spirited race against Ms. Aird.”

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, said he's considering running in the 13th Senate District.

Among Aird's legislation that became law was a 2020 measure to ban police from executing no-knock search warrants. The legislation was called Breonna's Law, named after Breonna Taylor, the Louisville, Ky., emergency medical technician who was she was fatally shot by police after she and her partner were awakened by police in their home.

Aird is the chief of staff to the president at Richard Bland College of William & Mary.