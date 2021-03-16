All Virginia prison inmates have been offered COVID vaccinations, corrections official says

Less than a year after the first reports of COVID-19 cases behind bars, 15,557 of Virginia's 24,000 prison inmates and 6,341 of 11,000 employees have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to officials.

As of noon Monday, nearly 13,000 inmates and 4,221 staff members had received a second dose, Lisa Kinney, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections, wrote in an email Tuesday. According to Kinney, all inmates have been offered vaccinations.

"We will continue to offer the vaccine to inmates and staff who have thus far declined to take it," Kinney wrote. "Our vaccine education program is ongoing. We're airing interviews with medical staff and others, distributing information from the CDC, running an inmate hotline, hanging informational posters, etc."

The first positive COVID-19 tests for inmates were three reported on March 31, 2020, at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland. The first death was reported last April 14 at the same prison. In all, there have been 56 inmate and five staff deaths related to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The two facilities hit hardest were the Deerfield Correctional Center and the State Farm Correctional Complex with 19 and 10 deaths, respectively. Many older inmates and/or those with serious health problems are held at Deerfield.