Altria drops rights for more Canadian cannabis firm stock

Altria Group, Inc. is dropping rights to buy even more of a Canadian cannabis firm in which it spent $1.8 billion for a more than 40% stake in 2019.

But Cronos Group Inc shares had been sliding – so what looked like a good deal in 2019, is no longer in the money.

Altria bought a stake in Cronos shares as well as warrants to buy more shares when the shares traded at $24.50 (Canadian).

The warrants gave Altria the right to snap up more Cronos shares at $19 (Canadian), but the Canadian firm’s shares haven’t risen above the $6 (Canadian) mark for the past year.

Altria is keeping the 156.6 million Cronos shares it bought back in 2019, which represent a 41% share in the Canadian company, however.

“We continue to believe that cannabis offers a long-term adjacency opportunity in the U.S.,” Altria spokesman David Sutton said.

Altria’s decision to abandon the warrants means it will claim a $483 million loss on its U.S. federal income tax return for 2022.

The warrants expire in March 2023, and Altria does not expect the underlying price of Cronos shares will rise to $19 level when the warrants would be worth exercising by that time. The warrants would have allowed Altria to buy another 84.2 million Cronos shares, giving it a 52% stake.

Altria said it holds the Cronos common shares for investment purposes.

The company said it will continue to evaluate Cronos’s business and prospects, as well as other business factors, when determining whether to buy more Cronos shares or to sell any. Cronos makes and sells hemp-derived supplements and cosmetics under the brands Lord Jones, Happy Dance and PEACE in the U.S. It sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada and in the Israeli medical market.

Altria bought its stake in Cronos, as part of its efforts to diversify away from cigarettes, where it has nearly 50% of the U.S. market.

When Altria bought its stake on Cronos, then-CEO Howard A. Willard III said the company was looking for products that could become market leaders, generate big returns and benefit from Altria employees’ capabilities – analysts say the company’s edge comes from its employee’s ability to manage reaching customers through tens of thousands of small retail outlets.

"It wasn't until we started looking at cannabis that we started to find a business that had the potential to really meet all those criteria," Willard said. "It wasn't until the beginning of last year that an obstacle that had sort of held us back from investing in cannabis appeared to be removed."

Altria had long assumed federal legalization wasn’t likely, but when it took a second look in 2018, “Not only did we think that federal legalization for cannabis was coming, but it was probably inevitable,” Willard said at the time.

In addition to buying its stake in Cronos, and its 2009 acquisition of the nation's largest smokeless tobacco company, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Inc., Altria bought a 35% stake in e-cigarette maker Juul for $12.8 billion.

Juul has since settled a 2-year-old investigation of its marketing and sales practices by 34 states and territories, including Virginia, with a $438.5 million agreement to pay damages and follow strict new limits on rules on how it reaches minors.

Also in 2019 Altria paid $372 million for the 80% stake in units of Swiss-nased Burger Söhne Holding AG, which makes a smokeless pouch product.

Earlier this year, Altria teamed up with Japan Tobacco to sell heated tobacco stick products in the U.S., a way for smokers to consume tobacco without burning it. JT currently sells "Ploom" heated stick products in four countries.

Smoke from burning tobacco in a cigarette includes cancer-causing gas and particles, while heating tobacco is a way of inhaling nicotine, the addictive ingredient in tobacco, without burning it or ingesting it as snuff or chew.

Under the joint venture agreement, JT would make the heating devices and PM USA the tobacco sticks at its plant in South Richmond, once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes sales in the U.S.

HOLIDAY CALENDAR: GardenFest of Lights, 'The Nutcracker' & more RVA Illuminates Dominion Energy Christmas Parade GardenFest of Lights Tacky Lights ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW 'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley' 'Christmas on the Rocks' 'Miracle on South Dvision Street' Winterfest at Kings Dominion Christmas Town at Busch Gardens 'The Nutcracker' Hip Hop Nutcracker Tacky Light Run Richmond Boat Parade of Lights Winter Wander Legendary Santa