Altria wins $95 million in damages in patent suit

A North Carolina jury found an e-cigarette subsidiary of tobacco giant Reynolds American infringed three patents owned by Henrico County-based Altria Group, and awarded damages of $95.2 million.

The patents covered the pod assemblies used in the Reynolds Vapor Company's Vuse Alto products, Altria said.

The damage award compensates Altria for losses through June 30, and post-trial proceedings will address continuing damages through the expiration of the patents in 2035.

Murray Garnick, Altria's executive vice president and general counsel, said the case was important because the jury recognized the value of Altria’s innovations.

“Patents are at the core of innovation and we take very seriously protecting our intellectual property,” he said.

The patents at issue cover the configuration of the transparent container for the nicotine- and flavoring-mix Reynolds’ e-cigarettes delivered, as well as the electric circuitry controlling the airflow, court papers show.

Altria charged that Reynolds knew about its patents as it marketed what its executives called a “game-changing product” that had the same features as the Altria patents.

In a written statement, Reynolds said it was disappointed by the verdict and might appeal the decision.

“We take allegations of infringing the intellectual property rights of others seriously. When necessary and appropriate, we will take every available measure to defend against allegations that seek to undermine our investment in innovation and our ability to reduce the health impact of our business,” Reynolds said.

Altria, parent of Philip Morris USA, the nation's biggest cigarette company, has been spending billions to break into alternatives to cigarettes over the past decade and a half, including moving into the smokeless tobacco market and buying a 35% stake in e-cigarette maker Juul for $12.8 billion.

Juul this week reached a $438.5 million settlement with 34 states and territories over allegations its marketing aimed at minors who are forbidden by law to use e-cigarettes and other nicotine products.

Altria meanwhile has said it hopes to complete development work by the end of this year on two novel nicotine products.

The company has been presenting and publishing its research on vaping devices since 2014, and obtained the patents for its pods in 2019. Its filings for the devices date back to 2015, Altria said.

Altria has been researching ways to deliver nicotine without burning tobacco for years, as 2008 Richmond Times-Dispatch review of thousands of pages of patent filings reported it was investigating gelatin strips that can be put in the mouth to release nicotine.

Reynolds is a subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc.