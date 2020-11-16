Amazon donates $3 million to Virginia organizations working to curb evictions

Legal aid firms that help families facing evictions received a boost from Amazon on Monday.
The online retail giant donated $3 million to four organizations assisting families that are experiencing housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic: the Virginia Poverty Law Center, Legal Aid Services of Northern Virginia, Bread for the City’s Legal Clinic and the Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia, according to a press release.
“Tenant rights are a particularly complicated issue right now and this latest $3 million donation to these four agencies will quickly provide support to individuals and families who immediately need help,” stated Alice Shobe, director of Amazon in the Community, in a press release.
The sum was apart of $9 million in donations Amazon announced on Monday, the second anniversary of its commitment to build its HQ2 project in Northern Virginia. Other recipients included nonprofits and community organizations focused on racial equity, community health, job training and literacy, small businesses, veterans, the environment and the arts.
Its infusion to legal services for people facing eviction will bolster organizations combating widespread housing insecurity. Even with federal eviction protections in place and a statewide rent relief program, thousands are facing the prospect of eviction amid the pandemic.
With a portion of its $750,000 gift, the Virginia Poverty Law Center said it would hire an additional bilingual attorney to help callers to its eviction helpline. The line, established in 2018, has seen its call volume triple since the pandemic began, the organization said in a statement.
“Across Virginia and the nation, residential tenants are understandably confused about the constantly changing eviction protections put in place during this pandemic and afraid of ending up homeless and vulnerable to COVID-19,” stated Christie Marra, the nonprofit’s director of housing advocacy, in a release. “Amazon’s generous donation enables us to expand our Eviction Legal Helpline so that more Virginia tenants can get free legal advice and referrals to attorneys and rental assistance during this difficult time.”
The nonprofit said it would also use a portion of the gift to hire a new attorney tasked with outreach in mobile home parks, and Spanish-speaking communities who live there.
Residents at many parks around the state are prone to eviction from the land on which their homes sit. Its efforts will focus on eviction prevention, as well as helping tenants take advantage of new state laws that permit them to buy the parks where they live.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson