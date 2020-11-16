Amazon donates $3 million to Virginia organizations working to curb evictions

With a portion of its $750,000 gift, the Virginia Poverty Law Center said it would hire an additional bilingual attorney to help callers to its eviction helpline. The line, established in 2018, has seen its call volume triple since the pandemic began, the organization said in a statement.

“Across Virginia and the nation, residential tenants are understandably confused about the constantly changing eviction protections put in place during this pandemic and afraid of ending up homeless and vulnerable to COVID-19,” stated Christie Marra, the nonprofit’s director of housing advocacy, in a release. “Amazon’s generous donation enables us to expand our Eviction Legal Helpline so that more Virginia tenants can get free legal advice and referrals to attorneys and rental assistance during this difficult time.”

The nonprofit said it would also use a portion of the gift to hire a new attorney tasked with outreach in mobile home parks, and Spanish-speaking communities who live there.

Residents at many parks around the state are prone to eviction from the land on which their homes sit. Its efforts will focus on eviction prevention, as well as helping tenants take advantage of new state laws that permit them to buy the parks where they live.