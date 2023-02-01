Partisan divisions may have sharpened in Virginia’s legislature, with a Democratic-controlled state Senate and Republican majority in the House of Delegates, but somehow a 20-plus year effort to set staffing standards for nursing homes got down, and on a bipartisan basis.

Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline, and Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, teamed up on an innovative effort that bases staffing standards on hours of patient care and that includes carrots -- a new Medicaid program to provide incentives for improved care – and sticks, in the form of Department of Health enforcement.

“Again and again over 20 years the delegate [Orrock] would look me in the eye and promise as it was approved … that somehow it would be funded,” Watts said.h1446

“I want to pass on you, as delegate number 4, that delegate number 2 came into my office before session and said ‘You know, Vivian, I’d really like you as co-patron’ That’s the kind of partnership that can produce results if we all, indeed, look at these most serious problems,” Watts said, referring to hers and Orrock’s seniority: he’s the most senior Republican in the House and she’s the 2nd most senior Democrat.

The bill passed the House, 98-2. In another sign of bipartisanship, the two who opposed the measure were arch-conservative Del. Marie March, F-Floud and Delegate Candi Mundon King, D-Prince William.

But Orrock and Watts are not the only Democrats and Republicans to work together, even though they vote on opposite sides on the high profile political flashpoints of the day such as abortion, guns and election law, as well as some of the newer ones such as criminal justice bills, for all of which party-line votes are growing more and more common.

State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, lawyer who defends people accused of crimes, has in years past voted with Democratic colleagues who share his views about expanding the rights of defendants, voted against a measure this year a measure to allow people to do community service in lieu of paying court fines and fees they couldn’t afford.1282 boysko It is before fin

Asked why, he shrugged and said “it’s all party line these days.”

On the other hand, though, the extremely conservative Stanley, who last year added two beagles from the now-shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County to his menagerie of dogs and cats, teamed up with another Senate animal lover, the very liberal state Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, on bills for an Animal Welfare Whistle Blower Reward Fund established, to boost the fines for violating state animal welfare law. s1271

In another liberal Democrat-conservative Republican alliance, this one crossing another great legislative divide, the only between Senate and House, state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, and Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, are each carrying bills that would allow people held against their will under a temporary detention order because of mental health crisis to go free before the 72-hour TDO expires if they no longer meet the criteria for issuance of the order. Magistrates issue TDOs upon a finding that a person is at serious risk of harming him- or herself or others or is unable to look after basic human needs. (check s1299 friday am rehab, h1976 courts sub 1 wed)

Deeds wants to change that — he says it is bad for people and is badly straining Virginia’s underfunded and long-troubled public mental health system, where many people subject to a TDO end up.

“I think there are issues that are seen has having no partisan overlay, when it comes to Mental health, you do see people coming together,” said Bell, who serves with Deeds on the General Assembly’s Behavioral Health Commission.

“One issue we see is a shortage of beds for TDO and we’ve been looking for anything we can do to ease the pressure so people can get treatment quicker,” he said.

Bell working with another Democrat on the commission, state Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, on another idea to help people with mental illness: a process to divert from jail people with mental illness who are charged with trepassing, vandalism, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, by allowing judges to order them to get mental health treatment without any decision on the misdemeanor charge. (h2339 wed aft. s 1174 sub)

Bell and Boysko, the liberal animal lover already working with Stanley on animal welfare bills, are each sponsoring bills to say clarify that the crime of strangling another, currently described as applying pressure to the next, also includes blocking or obstructing another person’s airway of another. (h1677 pass sub s1156 before fin

Yet another cross-party, both chambers effort is the push by Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, and state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, to push the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to focus on helping people who can’t control their desire to gamble. They’re working together, too, on bills to tighten oversight of charitable gambling and to get operators of historical horse racing games to run more live racing days.

“I was in the ABC subcommittee when he came in with a bill on charitable gaming,” Krizek said. “And I thought he was making sense,” referring to Reeves’s 2021 legislation to tighten state oversight of bingo, pull-tab and sealed card games.

“He was saying what I was seeing, that charitable gaming was growing and it was death by a thousand cuts. … was a $2 billion business,” Krizek said.

It was big enough business, at time when other gaming is booming to lead both legislators to start talking together about problem gambling, their big effort this year. Reeves bill pass 40-0, kriz working way to floor

Upset by prank calls that bring dozens of police to respond to non-existent threats, Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, and Del. Angelia Williams Graves, D-Norfolk, each had nearly identical bills to make such calls a misdemeanor, subject to a jail term of up to one year and a fine of up to $2,500. 1572 thru sub

On the morning of the day they each presented their bills to the House criminal justice subcommittee, Walker told his fellow legislators that a prank called forced E.C. Glass High School back home into lockdown.

“This is not the first time this has happened in the city of Lynchburg over the last year, and unfortunately I’m sure this will not be the last time for any of our districts,” he said.

Prank calls, or “swatting” is a becoming a major cost to law enforcement in terms of officers’ wasted time, and loss to schools in instructional time, Williams-Graves said.

“We need to make the punishment fit the crime,” she said.

A bipartisan group of Senate moms -- Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, Boysko – the liberal Democrat from Fairfax County who is working with Republicans Stanley and Bell, and Jennifer L. McClellan, D-Richmond, have a measure to tackle one modern parents’ concern: the propensity to charge parents with child neglect if their kids are doing kid-like things, such as traveling to or from school or nearby locations by bicycle or on foot, but without an adult to supervise. This bill won unanimous approval in the Senate Judiciary Committee (s1367may need to update on passage frid)

State Sen.s Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, and Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond have joined forces to move Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to consolidate the states several workforce development agencies into a single Department of Workforce Development and Advancement. Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, carried the same bill in the House – but while it passed her Commerce and Energy committee, it did so only on a party line – bipartisanship does only go so far. s1470 pending, check wed h 2195

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, who’s been bemoaning the General Assembly’s increasing fierce partisan division for years at community forums and campaign events back home in the Historic Triangle, said it can sometimes seem limited to only the most technical or minor measures, like the bill he and Richmond Democrat McClellan are sponsoring to require that the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council provide training on state conflicts of interest law to members of appointed school boards, in addition to the many other state and local officials who get the training.s1460 pending

“On major policy, ideological differences are wide,” he said.

But there is one important haven, he added: the budget writing committees.

“It’s always been like that,” said the former co-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

For budget writers, the differences are less a matter of Democrats versus Republicans than Senate versus House – both chambers typically approve budgets with significant differences, at which point a small, bi-partisan group of senior Senators and House members sit down to hammer out a compromise in a so-called conference committee.

There’s basic consensus on the need to be careful about spending too much, about maintaining financial reserves and protecting the state’s triple-A bond rating, the best that credit-rating agencies quote and a grade that assures that when the state borrows money, it gets the best possible interest rate.

“It’s hard to get too ideological” about budgets, Norment said.