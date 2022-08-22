An eyesore to fall in Petersburg, creating chance for redevelopment

Three years ago, knocking doors in Petersburg as he campaigned for state Senate, Joe Morrissey kept hearing the same thing, he recalled Monday while waiting a contractor’s first bite out of the old Ramada Inn on East Washington Street.

“Whenever I asked what their top priority was, if they were within eyesight, they’d step out and say: ‘That,’ ” the Democratic senator said, pointing at the looming, graffiti-covered hulk.

“They’d say ‘This is the gateway to Petersburg and it is not the gateway we want,' ” he added, calling the boarded-up building a monstrosity.

Petersburg has been trying to do something about the nearly 50-year-old building for years, regularly citing its owner for property maintenance code violations in what has been a vain effort so far to do something about the eyesore, Mayor Samuel Parham said.

And now, at last, it is coming down.

The city is getting $2.6 million from the state for the effort.

Petersburg has spent $1 million of its own funds buying the building and land, and expects the demolition will use about $600,000 of the state funds to tear it down, Parham said.

The rest will go toward preparing the site for redevelopment, where the hotel is perched above a steep hillside currently hidden under a parking lot.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in the city Monday to launch a new Partnership for Petersburg community development push, said the state money is one more sign of Virginia’s interest in helping the city – and how that effort is paying off.

“I have to say there are already business groups forming that want to redevelop that site,” Youngkin said.

“We are going to unleash innovation and free enterprise ... I can’t wait to see what comes on that site,” he added.

The hotel has been shuttered since 2012.

Demolishing it will take about four months. It will be taken apart piece by piece, beginning at the top, said Jim Reid, Petersburg’s director of neighborhood services.

“This says to Southside Virginia, and really the entire commonwealth of Virginia, that Petersburg is open for business,” said Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, who worked with Morrissey to secure the state funding to demolish the hotel and prepare the site for development.