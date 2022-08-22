 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

An eyesore to fall in Petersburg, creating chance for redevelopment

  • 0

Three years ago, knocking doors in Petersburg as he campaigned for state Senate, Joe Morrissey kept hearing the same thing, he recalled Monday while waiting a contractor’s first bite out of the old Ramada Inn on East Washington Street.

“Whenever I asked what their top priority was, if they were within eyesight, they’d step out and say: ‘That,’ ” the Democratic senator said, pointing at the looming, graffiti-covered hulk.

“They’d say ‘This is the gateway to Petersburg and it is not the gateway we want,' ” he added, calling the boarded-up building a monstrosity.

People are also reading…

Virginia sets a sweeping partnership for hard-pressed Petersburg

Petersburg has been trying to do something about the nearly 50-year-old building for years, regularly citing its owner for property maintenance code violations in what has been a vain effort so far to do something about the eyesore, Mayor Samuel Parham said.

And now, at last, it is coming down.

The city is getting $2.6 million from the state for the effort.

Petersburg has spent $1 million of its own funds buying the building and land, and expects the demolition will use about $600,000 of the state funds to tear it down, Parham said.

The rest will go toward preparing the site for redevelopment, where the hotel is perched above a steep hillside currently hidden under a parking lot.

Owner of blighted Ramada Inn in Petersburg ordered to fix building violations within six months

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in the city Monday to launch a new Partnership for Petersburg community development push, said the state money is one more sign of Virginia’s interest in helping the city – and how that effort is paying off.

“I have to say there are already business groups forming that want to redevelop that site,” Youngkin said.

“We are going to unleash innovation and free enterprise ... I can’t wait to see what comes on that site,” he added.

The hotel has been shuttered since 2012.

In Petersburg, blighted homes spur a 'Call to Action'

Demolishing it will take about four months. It will be taken apart piece by piece, beginning at the top, said Jim Reid, Petersburg’s director of neighborhood services.

“This says to Southside Virginia, and really the entire commonwealth of Virginia, that Petersburg is open for business,” said Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, who worked with Morrissey to secure the state funding to demolish the hotel and prepare the site for development.

dress@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6948

Twitter: @daveress1

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sharks bit two Myrtle Beach swimmers on Monday

Sharks bit two Myrtle Beach swimmers on Monday

Aug. 17—MYRTLE BEACH — Two swimmers were bitten by sharks on Monday, with one person sustaining a "bad bite" to the forearm, Myrtle Beach police said. The incidents — the only reported bites of the year within the city — happened along 84 Ave. N. where one person had a glancing bite to the leg and the other was at 75th Avenue N., Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Kevin Larke told the city's ...

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian boy cares for mother after Russian siege

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News