An Indian tribe wants Va. recognition. The state dropped the ball, and other tribes are opposed.

A group of Cherokee Indians based in Henrico County wants to be recognized by Virginia as an Indian tribe.

But the seven federally recognized tribes in Virginia asked the legislature to hold off, and the largest of the country's three federally recognized Cherokee tribes strongly opposed a resolution in the General Assembly this year that would have granted the Wolf Creek Cherokee state status.

Lawmakers rejected the request, as they have several times going back to 2015. But the debate over what constitutes an Indian tribe put a spotlight on a problem: Virginia's process for reviewing an application for state status had broken down, and the Wolf Creek Cherokee's request sat dormant in Gov. Ralph Northam's office for over a year.

"What do you do when a process is put in place and no one follows the process and the only option they had was to come before legislators, and then still to no avail?” said Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, a civil rights advocate who sponsored the resolution seeking state recognition for the Wolf Creek Cherokee.

"I see this as some of the same kind of injustices that have occurred over the years with other minorities."