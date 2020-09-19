Appalachian Power seeks rate increase in SCC hearing

But isn’t it true, SCC chairwoman Judith Jagdmann asked during another part of the proceeding, that customers have complained in the past about rates being too high?

William Castle, the company’s director of regulatory services, conceded that is the case, most often during the winter when lower-income customers rely on electric heat.

“They really get walloped and they get a bill they can’t pay,” he said. To address those concerns, Appalachian is proposing a rate discount from December through February of every year.

In addition to the attorney general’s Division of Consumer Counsel, nearly a dozen parties — including the Virginia Poverty Law Center and the Sierra Club — joined the proceeding to make objections or ask questions.

Among other things, the company was challenged on its request to raise its basic service charge, which remains the same for every bill, from $7.96 to $14 per month.

One of the key issues in the case is whether Appalachian should be allowed to list the costs of the early retirement of coal-fired power plants to offset its earnings. Doing so brought the utility’s return on equity over a three-year period to below 9.4%, which in turn allowed it to seek a rate increase.