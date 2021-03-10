Are great white sharks looking for love in the Outer Banks? Researchers are trying to find out.

A research group will explore the waters off the Outer Banks starting this week to see if great white sharks are mating there.

Where the apex predators known as lions of the sea reproduce has long been a mystery, but clusters of males and females show up frequently off the North Carolina coast.

Ocearch, a nonprofit organization that studies and tracks sharks, plans for the expedition to last from Friday through the end of the month with 42 scientists from 28 research organizations.

“Could this be when and where they’re mating,” says an online description of the expedition.

Over the years, the group has tagged 20 great white sharks, collecting data from them and researching their habits and condition.

Ocearch maintains a website that tracks each of the tagged sharks, giving them names like Helena, Jefferson and Oscar. The sharks can be followed on social media.

The tag pings off a satellite when the sharks come to the surface. The Ocearch website allows viewers to watch the travels of the tagged sharks, typically from the northeastern coast of the United States to the Gulf of Mexico.