As a bill allowing smaller localities to opt out of Marcus Alert passes Senate, Richmond is mid-implementation

Eighty-nine of Virginia's 133 localities may not have to comply with a law passed in 2020 meant to improve the response to mental and behavioral health crises across the state.

A measure unanimously passed this week in the state Senate would only require about a third of localities to enact a Marcus Alert system. Lawmakers worry that smaller localities can't afford the cost or find enough mental health workers to comply with the law meant to ensure they respond to some 911 calls instead of police.

The law, named for Marcus-David Peters, a 24-year-old unarmed, biology teacher killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018 amid a mental health crisis, set timelines that even some of the state's largest cities and counties have struggled to meet. The proposed legislation also delays components for localities still required to implement it.

Richmond is among five areas in the early stages of shifting toward Marcus Alert programs.

"It's a lot to do to fully implement," said Stephen Willoughby, director of Richmond's Department of Emergency Communications, one of the primary agencies, along with Richmond Behavioral Health Authority and Richmond police, tasked with overseeing the response locally. "It's still a work in progress."

In the first two months since it launched on Dec. 1, less than 5% of the mental and behavioral health calls made to 911 in Richmond were diverted to the call center that serves the region; and the city has yet to fully staff its alternative response teams - three of the eight positions were filled as of Friday - which means that police officers alone continue to respond to the vast majority of mental health calls in the city.

Citing worker shortages in behavioral health and a lack of funding from the state, Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, introduced a bill that made the system optional for every locality. After several amendments and substitutions, the Senate agreed to allow localities with populations under 40,000 to opt out.

That threshold covers nearly 67% of the state, including several localities that were supposed to be among the first adopters. If all choose to opt out, more than 19% of the state’s population won't have access to a mental or behavioral health response when calling 911.

"They don't have the funding," Stuart said in a phone call this week, referencing the state's smaller localities. "They don't have the staffing. They don't have the wherewithal to do it in the time frame that was mandated by the General Assembly."

The state earmarked $600,000 for each community services board - which can cover multiple localities - or behavioral health authority to implement the program. Richmond budgeted an additional $1.1 million to fully fund its plan.

Five areas were selected to begin: Richmond, Prince William and Virginia Beach, each with a CSB of its own, and in the west region, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, which covers the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, and in the southwest, Highlands CSB, covering Washington County and Bristol.

Stuart's hope is that the larger jurisdictions, like Richmond, Prince William County and Virginia Beach, get a system in place "then the rest of the localities can learn from that and we can develop a much better model which will be easier and more cost effective for the smaller counties to develop," he said on the Senate floor.

Princess Blanding, Peters' sister, criticized the original legislation that passed in 2020, calling it a watered-down version of what she, and scores of demonstrators who protested that summer, had been calling for. She said it doesn't go far enough to limit police involvement.

Blanding also denounced the piecemeal approach, allowing each locality or Community Services Board, which may cover several localities, to individualize their approach. It means there is no uniformity across the state, which could be made worse if some localities within a CSB opt out altogether under the new legislation while and some are required to move forward.

She's disappointed, but not surprised, that lawmakers are already, just over a year after its passage, making changes to further weaken the system, she said.

"We must strengthen it, not take steps towards basically undoing everything that we've worked so hard to do," Blanding said.

Seventeen of the 40 CSBs would fall under this mixed-implementation dilemma, "where they would have at least one locality that would be required to implement, and others that could opt out," according to Jennifer Faison, executive director of the Virginia Association of Community Services Boards, who spoke at a House sub-committee meeting Thursday.

Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, is carrying a bill similar to Stuart's but rather than making the system optional, it delays implementation by two years for localities with populations less than 40,000 and those in the midst of implementation, and an additional year for larger localities.

If that measure passes the GOP-controlled House but is not identical to the Senate version, both chambers will reconcile them.

***

Richmond, like most of early adopters had a "soft launch" on Dec. 1, according to Lindstrom, CEO of RBHA.

"We realized that some pieces and parts still have to be built out over time," Lindstrom said, adding the supply and staffing shortages have slowed the city's progress. "The Marcus alert legislation really presses for a change in decision making culture and protocols for 911 and law enforcement. That's the key."

Nearly all of the 80-plus employees at Department of Emergency Communications, which answers calls made to 911, received training from RBHA to help them better identify calls that require a behavioral health response, and the department is overhauling its software to better screen and divert calls and track outcomes, according to Willoughby.

Dispatchers ask a distressed caller about thoughts of self-harm and whether they are receiving mental health care, when prompted by a continuum of questions they've developed to determine if an alternative response is required.

"So a real key part that was launched, was protocols for when Stephen Willoughby's emergency communications center will screen calls and direct them towards the regional crisis call center for a lower-level response that doesn't involve law enforcement," Lindstrom said.

From Dec. 1, 2021, to Jan. 31, 2022, the Department of Emergency Communications received 1,391 calls for mental and behavioral health needs. The figure accounts for less than 2% of all 911 calls received during that two month period. Of those for mental health, 250 calls fell outside of the Marcus Alert system, including physician- or court-ordered temporary detention or emergency commitment orders (TDO/ECO) where someone has been deemed a danger to themselves or others.

But only 53 of those remaining 1,141 calls were diverted to the regional crises hotline, which will eventually tap into a national alternative to 911 called 988, for over-the-phone counseling or follow-up from mobile crisis teams, staffed only by mental health service providers from RBHA.

While that number isn't large - less than 5% of all Marcus alert calls in the city - Willoughby said it didn't surprise him. It's only "when they're in crisis, that they call 911," Willoughby said, adding the situation has typically escalated to a point where it's unsafe or they need immediate attention.

And that's 53 calls where a police officer wasn't dispatched needlessly, Willoughby added. Lindstrom said he expects "a much greater number of calls being diverted to the call center once the screening process matures," though Willoughby disagrees.

Eventually, calls may bypass 911 altogether, both men agreed, as the public learns to call the crisis line rather than 911 for mental or behavioral health emergencies or services. Karen Gill, a spokeswoman for DEC, is working on a public awareness campaign about the Marcus Alert system and the crisis hotline.

"The whole point of Marcus Alert is to have non-law enforcement options, and so what we're trying to do is have a whole range of options, where more of the calls would be diverted to totally non-law enforcement options, either with telephone intervention or the mobile crisis team, or co-response interventions," he said. "And then, of course, in a situation that is the most urgent and life threatening, they would continue to dispatch law enforcement first, because no matter the case, they can get there the most rapidly."

More than 60% of calls within the first two month under the program fell under a classification called 'investigate' that will eventually send a clinician and a police officer to the scene together, with the mental health professional taking the lead. Those two teams could start responding to calls late-March or early April, Lindstrom estimated.

The remaining 17% of calls were classified as emergent, meaning a weapon was involved or harm to the caller or other was imminent, which will continue to require police, EMS and fire response even after full implementation of the Marcus Alert.

In Richmond, $120,000 of that state's $600,000 funding pays the salary of a regional coordinator. The remaining $480,000 in state funding is being used to staff and equip the co-response teams. That includes salaries for a supervisor and the two clinicians that will be paired with police officers, and two other team members.

"We're hiring another mental health professional/case manager and a peer, a person with lived experience, to do follow-up activities with people that our teams respond, to help for them to get engaged in services to help reduce the chance that they'll go into crisis again," Lindstrom said. "Funding two police officers, the funding to reprogram the data systems that our 911 center uses, all of those things are being borne by the city, and the city budgeted a little over a million dollars for all of those parts."

Lindstrom acknowledged parts of the Marcus Alert system will be difficult, and costly, for small counties or cities, especially those without 24/7 mental health services.

But Richmond's model could be duplicated, he said, once the agencies iron out all the kinks.

--

Blanding, Peters' sister, was outspoken about her criticism of the original law that passed in 2020. She said it didn't go far enough to limit police involvement in mental health calls.

"The language in the bill was, is weak and it's watered down," Blanding said in a recent phone call. "And so what we're getting, to me, is very superficial because it still has language in it that's subjective. That although we have this alert system named after my brother, and it's supposed to be for mental health, it still gives police officers have discretion to determine when and how they are involved."

Under the law as currently written, an encounter like the one in which Peters was killed wouldn't be diverted by the Marcus Alert because no 911 call came before his death. Richmond police officer Michael Nyantakyi saw Peters driving and acting erratically and intervened, which eventually led to the fatal shooting. Nyantakyi was cleared of any wrongdoing by two Richmond prosecutors.

Officer-initiated encounters aren't diverted by 911 operators, according to Willoughby, so additional training was needed so officers are better equipped to handle those situations.

"To completely eliminate the police from any encounter with mental health subjects isn't possible," Lindstrom said. "So what we do is be sure that we use the best practices in terms of how those calls are handled, how those encounters are managed, and how we get people connected to service."

The co-response teams that include a mental health clinician and a police officer that Richmond plans to use are optional under the state plan, in addition to mobile crisis teams staffed only by mental health service providers.

Lindstrom said the authority is currently hiring providers to fully staff the mobile crisis response team that serves the Richmond region, as well as clinicians for co-response teams, but worker shortages are making that difficult. Richmond police, which are also struggling with staffing and are down more than 100 officers, said they are interviewing candidates, from within and outside the department, to fill the two officer positions that will be part of co-response.

But mobile crisis teams are active and responding to calls across the state, according to Alexandria Robinson, the state's Marcus Alert program coordinator at the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, though she couldn't say exactly where or how often. The state isn't required to collect data from the five early adopters until July, so she couldn't say if the low number of calls diverted in Richmond was comparable to the other four regions.