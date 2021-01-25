As COVID-19 cases approach 500,000 in Va., 1.1 million vaccine doses distributed, but only 64,381 fully vaccinated

The VDH reported Monday that Virginia's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 478,619, an increase of 14,868 from Friday.

The 478,619 cases consist of 385,892 confirmed cases and 92,727 probable cases. There have been 6,081 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia - 5,363 confirmed and 718 probable. That's an increase of 79 from Friday.

The VDH defines probable cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people who have been hospitalized is 20,764, though the VDH's dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,892 are currently hospitalized with positive COVID-19 cases or are awaiting test results, while 37,191 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the Richmond area, there have been 53,056 cases: 18,005 in Chesterfield County, 17,411 in Henrico County, 12,109 in Richmond and 5,531 in Hanover County. Also, the region has had 742 deaths attributed to the virus: 330 in Henrico, 198 in Chesterfield, 119 in Richmond and 95 in Hanover.