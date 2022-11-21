As holiday approaches, drivers give thanks for falling gas prices

With Thanksgiving approaching, Virginia drivers are putting the high gasoline prices of summer in the rear view mirror - unless they're driving a vehicle than runs on diesel fuel.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.42 a gallon in Virginia on Monday, down by 7 cents a gallon from last week and $1.44 a gallon from June 14, when the state set a record-high for retail gasoline at $4.86 a gallon.

"When you look at your fuel budget as it was in mid-June and compare it to what it is in mid-November, it's a whole different world," said Morgan Dean, spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

In the Richmond area, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.41 a gallon on Monday, and as low as $3.15 a gallon at stations in Petersburg, Disputanta and the East End of Richmond, according to www.richmondgasprices.com at midafternoon.

The trend also is national, with the average price of regular unleaded down 11 cents a gallon since last week at $3.66 a gallon, as gasoline supplies rise and driver demand falls.

The price of gasoline in Virginia is still 16 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago and 83 cents a gallon higher than this time in 2019, before the COVID-19 began and demand disappeared.

But the timing is perfect, with more than 1.4 million Virginians estimated to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. More than 91% of them will travel by automobile, up by less than 1% from last year but still about 5% down from 2019.

"Drivers can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now," said Dean at AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Not so much if they drive a diesel car or truck. Unlike gasoline, supply of diesel fuel is short, even as winter weather approaches and increases demand for home heating oil, which is essentially the same refined product.

The average price of diesel fuel in Virginia was $5.36 a gallon on Monday, down just 47 cents a gallon from the peak of $5.83 a gallon on June 13, according to AAA.

"It's definitely out of whack when you compare it to crude [oil] and gasoline motor fuel," said Michael O'Connor, president and CEO of Virginia Petroleum & Convenience Marketers Association. "There are concerns about the availability of diesel."

The main reason for lower gasoline prices is a steep decline in the cost of crude oil - from about $112 a barrel in early June for West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark crude, to less than $80 a barrel on Monday, primarily because of expectations of recession and a new COVID-19 lockdown in China.

It would have fallen further on Monday, had not Saudi Arabia denied a report that OPEC planned to increase production by 500 barrels a day instead of cutting it by 2 million barrels a day, as it said last month. Oil prices initially fell about 5% and then rallied to finish about where they started.

"We trade on five-word headlines and knee-jerk reactions," said Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist and managing director at Capitol Securities Management, Inc. in Richmond.

Engelke said falling crude oil and gasoline prices are good news for an economy trying to reduce inflation and fight off recession. "I think it helps considerably," he said, calling the decline in energy costs "very, very positive."

Energy costs have been central to the increase in inflation, most recently up 7.7% in October over a year earlier. The other major components are housing prices, which are falling because of increased interest rates by the Federal Reserve Board and labor costs that rose as the economy emerged from the pandemic.

On the other hand, stubbornly high diesel prices contribute to the cost of food and other commodities shipped by truck, said Engelke, who faults tighter environmental regulations for making it hard to expand the capacity of oil refineries in the U.S.

"It's all about refining issues," he said. "You just can't refine oil into diesel because of the environmental regulations."