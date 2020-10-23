As rising seas push high tides higher, Northern Neck volunteers gather valuable data with their phones

Short-term rises preview long-term change

The particular alignment of the Earth, the sun and the moon made last weekend's tide the highest astronomical tide of the year, popularly referred to as the King Tide.

Though wind and storms will push water even higher at other times, the King Tide is the highest level that can be predicted well in advance based on the tug of gravity.

Fall is typically the favored season for it here, and another period of higher-than-normal tides will occur in the Mid-Atlantic from Nov. 14 to 18, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The resulting inundation has been a growing nuisance in the past decade, and is also a preview of what routine high tides will look like later this century.