As the population ages, a shortage of primary care doctors is expected

A student organization at VCU Health is aimed at turning around the trend. The Student Family Medicine Association has charged itself with growing the specialty by giving medical students a taste of what it has to offer. They often bring in doctors for lunchtime lectures, many of whom now speak in a virtual format. One told her story about life as a rural family medicine doctor on the Eastern Shore. Another talked about working in prisons. In another session, the students practiced wrapping casts around each other's limbs.

“One thing we try to do with the club is to really appeal to every person at the school, whether you love family medicine and you know Day 1 this specialty is for you or if you don’t really think you’ll ever become a family medicine doctor,” said Sarah Beaverson, a second-year medical student and one of the association’s co-presidents.

In a monthly newsletter, the association interviews doctors who just finished their residencies and med students who have completed their family medicine rotations, asking them for advice. One recent graduate told med students to imagine doing the work for years and to see if they could picture themselves doing it and being happy.