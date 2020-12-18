As Virginia closes in on 300,000 total COVID-19 cases, UVA model projects an additional 400,000 in 2021

VCU Medical Center has the second-highest number of outbreaks in progress among medical facilities, with at least 16 cases associated with the outbreak. Some numbers are omitted from the data if it’s less than five infections.

The most recent, according to the dashboard, was on last Friday, with seven cases. To be considered closed, 28 days must pass without a new case or possible symptoms.

Two other outbreaks at VCU are pending closure and two outbreaks from VCU Medical Center North Hospital were deemed “closed” in the last week of October.

“The safety of our patients, visitors and team members is our No. 1 priority. Like members of the public and those we serve, health care workers are also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said VCU Health spokeswoman Laura Rossacher, who added that “many” staff members attributed their infections to community exposure.

“This serves as a reminder to remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines at all times, in particular over the upcoming holidays.”

As of Friday, VCU Medical Center has vaccinated more than 1,500 health care workers and is expecting 3,300 Moderna vaccines by month’s end.