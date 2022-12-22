 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who is sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

As winter storm threatens US, eyes on flight delays at Richmond International Airport

  • 0

Temperatures hold below freezing for most of the weekend

Eleven flight delays and seven cancellations were reported at Richmond International Airport as of 11 a.m. Thursday, as a storm packing heavy snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across a wide section of the U.S. during a busy holiday travel period. 

Tony Bell, an airport spokesman, said Chicago seems to be a "sore spot" due to the weather. Six of the Richmond cancellations were headed there. 

By Federal Aviation Administration standards, the Richmond airport is within normal arrival and departure standards, meaning gate traffic and airborne flight delays hold are 15 minutes or less.

Flight traffic in Chicago may be delayed by an average of 2 hours and 39 minutes, according to FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center. Hundreds of flights heading into Midway and O'Hare airports are delayed. 

People are also reading…

Richmond Times-Dispatch Sean Sublette is forecasting rain for most of Thursday, giving way to windy conditions and very cold temperatures Friday.

The city of Richmond on Thursday opened warming centers through Monday. The shelter for men is at United Nations Church, 1901 Wall St., and for women and children at RVA Sisters Keeper, 2807 Hull St.

The James River is expected to reach 9 feet, which is considered minor flood level, on Saturday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The National Weather Service reported that temperatures across the central High Plains on Thursday plummeted 50 degrees Fahrenheit in just a few hours. In much of the country, the Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

The frigid air will move through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday.

Forecasters are expecting a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — to develop near the Great Lakes, which will increase winds and create blizzard conditions, Cook said.

Winter Weather

Kids shovel snow off a sidewalk and driveway Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Elsewhere in the U.S., authorities worried about the potential for power failures and warned people to take precautions to protect older and homeless people and livestock — and, if possible, to postpone travel. More than 1,400 flights had been canceled Thursday morning within, in or out of the U.S., according to the tracking site FlightAware.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru’s new president reshuffles cabinet as Mexico ties tested

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News