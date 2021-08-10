Assistant U.S. attorney in Richmond tapped to head Eastern District of Virginia

A federal prosecutor based in Richmond has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be the next U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, considered one of the premier districts in the country.
Jessica D. Aber, an assistant U.S. attorney since 2009, has been the deputy chief of the criminal division for the office since 2016. From 2015 to 2016, she served on a detail assignment as counsel to the assistant attorney general for the criminal division of the United States Department of Justice.
She is a 2003 graduate of the University of Richmond and a 2006 graduate of the William & Mary School of Law. Before joining the Department of Justice, Aber was an associate at McGuireWoods LLP from 2007 to 2008 and was a law clerk for then-Magistrate Judge Hannah Lauck from 2006 to 2007.
The Eastern District of Virginia, which stretches from Northern Virginia through Richmond and central Virginia to the Tidewater region, serves roughly 6 million people. Because of the many military, government and high-tech facilities located there, it is one of the preeminent districts among the 93 districts in the country.
Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of law, said that the Eastern District of Virginia, headquartered in Alexandria just across the Potomac from the Department of Justice headquarters, is the preferred venue for many high-profile cases, involving national security and the CIA and the Pentagon.
Aber is highly qualified, Tobias said. “She has greater than 12 years of criminal justice experience in the EDVA U.S. Attorney’s Office, and later as a line assistant U.S. attorney, handling complex financial fraud, violent crime and child exploitation cases,” he said.
“Perhaps her most high-profile case involved the successful prosecution of former GOP Governor Bob McDonnell,” said Tobias. She was the Eastern District of Virginia’s deputy criminal chief and supervised operations across the district’s four divisions.
The district’s former U.S. attorney, G. Zachary Terwilliger, left the job Jan. 15 after 2½ years for private practice. Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh, in charge of the office since Terwilliger’s departure, did not apply for the position. Parekh is the first person of color to head the office in its 232-year history.
In March, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine recommended Aber and John Hall, a civil litigator at the law firm Covington & Burling and a former assistant U.S. attorney, for the job in a letter to the White House.
On Tuesday, the White House nominated Aber for the vacancy for the Senate Judiciary Committee to consider and then confirmation by the full Senate will be sought.
Tobias believes the confirmation process should proceed smoothly, although he noted that the Senate will soon leave for its August recess.
“The Senate Judiciary Committee will evaluate her and send a report to the panel members,” Tobias said. “Unless there is some question about her qualifications, which seems unlikely, the committee will schedule her for a discussion and vote sometime in September or October after the Senate returns. I expect October or November confirmation.”
