Assistant U.S. attorney in Richmond tapped to head Eastern District of Virginia

A federal prosecutor based in Richmond has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be the next U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, considered one of the premier districts in the country.

Jessica D. Aber, an assistant U.S. attorney since 2009, has been the deputy chief of the criminal division for the office since 2016. From 2015 to 2016, she served on a detail assignment as counsel to the assistant attorney general for the criminal division of the United States Department of Justice.

She is a 2003 graduate of the University of Richmond and a 2006 graduate of the William & Mary School of Law. Before joining the Department of Justice, Aber was an associate at McGuireWoods LLP from 2007 to 2008 and was a law clerk for then-Magistrate Judge Hannah Lauck from 2006 to 2007.

The Eastern District of Virginia, which stretches from Northern Virginia through Richmond and central Virginia to the Tidewater region, serves roughly 6 million people. Because of the many military, government and high-tech facilities located there, it is one of the preeminent districts among the 93 districts in the country.