At least 52,000 Virginians ages 12 to 15 have gotten first COVID shot, driving up vaccination rates

More than 52,000 Virginians in the 12-to-15 age group have received their first COVID shot in the nine days since federal regulators authorized use of Pfizer's vaccine for adolescents.
This means 1 out of 9 kids in this age bracket - there are 422,741 in total - are at least partially protected against coronavirus in the lead up to schools fully reopening in the fall.
As expected, the new eligibility has resulted in an uptick of vaccinations after a weeks-long decline cut the average number of doses administered per day nearly in half from its April 2 peak.
Figures among 12-to-15-year-olds have doubled since Tuesday, when vaccination numbers circled about 24,000 statewide. Friday marked the seventh consecutive day Virginia has seen an increase.
The Virginia Department of Health has yet to break down its age categories within the 10-to-19 population on the public dashboard tracking inoculations. All residents over 16 have been eligible since April 18. Others who work in essential industries were able to access a dose months prior.
Spokesperson Logan Anderson said the agency is in the process of updating the site, which shows 223,216 people in the 10-to-19 age group have been vaccinated. No one under 11 years old is eligible, but authorization could come as soon as September.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said in a call with pediatricians this week that the lack of supply or appointment constraints indicates the trend could continue. But shifting to on-site vaccinations at doctors' offices will be crucial.
"Clearly a lot of opportunity left," Avula told providers. "You all as pediatricians will be a big part of that."
Rates among 16- and 17-year-olds have faltered, Avula said, adding how about 37% of that population is vaccinated while being eligible for months.
The most infections linked to variants, which are a more transmissible COVID-19 strain, are among the 10-to-29 age group, according to VDH's Friday update.
One in 5 of the state's total cases, the most of any population, were people in their 20s. When tacking on residents between the ages of 0 and 19, that number jumps to being more than a third of all infections.
One of them was Carolyn Loftin's daughter.
Loftin, 38, is the Director of Housing for Urban Hope and a part-time case investigator for VDH. She has five children in Richmond Public Schools. Four are in the 12-to-15 age range.
"Emotionally, it took a toll. Because here I have this one child that's sick and suffering in the room alone and we have to limit the interaction that we have with her," Loftin said in a Thursday news conference. "As a mom, the main thing you want to do when your kids are sick is let them know you're there and be a physical support. With COVID being like an illness of separation, it puts people apart."
Hearing four of her children could finally be vaccinated starting last week felt like a solution - that her family wouldn't have to deal with "something like that in the future," Loftin said.
"I know it's not 100%. I know there's no guarantee," Loftin added. "But if I could lessen what my child had to experience, even just by a little bit, I would love to have that option. ... it's peace of mind."
Loftin said she let her kids make their own decision after answering any questions they had and having conversations on how the vaccines meant protecting each other. Only one has said no, but Loftin said that's due to a fear of needles.
Her youngest is not yet eligible.
Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of Richmond and Henrico's health districts, emphasized on Thursday that masks are still required in schools, in health care facilities and travel settings.
A major effort underway includes connecting with summer school and camp programs to vaccinate adolescents and track transmission as more restrictions lift next Friday.
VDH's dashboard shows 15 outbreaks in progress among K-12 schools tied to at least 163 cases. An outbreak in an education setting is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as "two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff" within a two-week period.
Three of the local outbreaks listed are Benedictine Schools of Richmond, Deep Run High School in Henrico County and St. Christopher's School in Richmond.
How parents can get a vaccine for their child
Adults can find Pfizer vaccines for their kids through primary care providers, pediatricians, pharmacies, checking vaccines.gov or vaccinate.virginia.gov, calling the state call center at 877-829-4682 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or at local health department events.
Upcoming walk-up Pfizer clinics
Saturday, May 22 at George Wythe High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, May 28 at Virginia Union University from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday through Saturday until May 29 at Virginia State University from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
