At least 52,000 Virginians ages 12 to 15 have gotten first COVID shot, driving up vaccination rates

Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said in a call with pediatricians this week that the lack of supply or appointment constraints indicates the trend could continue. But shifting to on-site vaccinations at doctors' offices will be crucial.

"Clearly a lot of opportunity left," Avula told providers. "You all as pediatricians will be a big part of that."

Rates among 16- and 17-year-olds have faltered, Avula said, adding how about 37% of that population is vaccinated while being eligible for months.

The most infections linked to variants, which are a more transmissible COVID-19 strain, are among the 10-to-29 age group, according to VDH's Friday update.

One in 5 of the state's total cases, the most of any population, were people in their 20s. When tacking on residents between the ages of 0 and 19, that number jumps to being more than a third of all infections.

One of them was Carolyn Loftin's daughter.

Loftin, 38, is the Director of Housing for Urban Hope and a part-time case investigator for VDH. She has five children in Richmond Public Schools. Four are in the 12-to-15 age range.