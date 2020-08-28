At Liberty, 30 students and staff have tested positive for coronavirus

Twenty-five students and five employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at Liberty University in Lynchburg, a school spokesman said.

On Thursday, when the Richmond Times-Dispatch surveyed the case counts at 41 colleges across the state, Liberty had not made its number of total positive cases public. On Friday, Liberty provided figures to The Times-Dispatch.

According to the spokesman, 16 Liberty students and staff have tested negative, 71 are awaiting the results of a test and 67 are currently in quarantine.

Approximately 8,000 students live on campus, 7,000 commute to campus for class, and there are roughly 5,000 faculty and staff. In-person classes resumed Monday.

Liberty is currently considering publishing updates on its website as many other schools in the state have done.

The spokesman couldn't say if Liberty required students to test negative before returning to campus housing, or if the school is continually testing a small segment of the student population, known as point prevalence testing, as other colleges have done.

At least 588 students, faculty and staff at four-year colleges in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.