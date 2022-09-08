At Richmond British pub, a time of mourning for the queen

On the day the queen died, Richmonders came downtown to Penny Lane Pub, owned and operated by Liverpool native Terry O’Neill, to raise a glass in the queen’s honor.
Inside the East Franklin Street bar, where portraits of Queen Elizabeth II grace the walls, was Jenna Anderson, a dual citizen whose mother is from Britain and whose father was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force.
“I have a great deal of respect for her because she did not choose to become a monarch, but no one can deny what an amazing job she did,” said Anderson. “I just have a lot of admiration for her and the role she played in my life … I’ll miss her.”
The bar opened at the location in 2003 after being at another location since 1978. On Thursday, its Facebook page featured photos of the monarch, who died at 96 after 70 years on the throne.
Jenna Anderson came to Penny Lane to enjoy a gin and tonic, a drink Queen Elizabeth liked, after she heard the queen had died Thursday. Her mother was born in England. Paul Marsh, who is originally from England, joined her for a drink.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Prince Charles, 73, automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, it was announced. A funeral was to be held after 10 days of official mourning.
O’Neill said the death is a loss for all. Then-Gov. Tim Kaine invited O’Neill to meet the queen during her visit to Virginia in 2007.
“The thing I remember most from talking to her is those bright, blue eyes,” said O’Neil. “They’re unbelievable … Most of us don’t remember a time when she wasn’t the queen and I’d say she was the last great royal.”
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II visited Virginia in 1957, 1976 and 2007
In October 1957, Queen Elizabeth II visited Jamestown to mark the 350th anniversary of the nation's first permanent English settlement. The trip -- the first to the area by a reigning British monarch -- included a visit to Colonial Williamsburg, where the queen and Prince Philip shared a carriage with Mr. and Mrs. Winthrop Rockefeller. The queen returned to Virginia in 2007 for Jamestown's 400th anniversary.
Joseph Colognori
Royal couple and Governor Stanley (left foreground) at Jamestown
1957/Joseph Colognori
The Queen, accompanied by Governor Stanley, leaves Williamsburg Inn for airport. From left: Prince Phillip, Mrs. Stanley, Mrs. Wiley T. Buchanan Jr., the Queen, the Governor
1957/Joseph Colognori
Queen Elizabeth II 10-20-57 - going to Inn after leaving William & Mary
Times-Dispatch
Staff
Queen Elizabeth II at Monticello 7-10-1976
Bob Jones Jr.
Queen Elizabeth II Visit to Va. 10-17-1957 Published caption: Queen, Prince and the Rockefellers arrive at Governor's Palace
Times-Dispatch
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit, 7-10-1976
Staff Photo
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit, 7-10-1976
Staff Photo
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit July 10, 1976
Amir M. Pishdad
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit July 10, 1976
Amir M. Pishdad
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit July 10, 1976
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
Queen Elizabeth II - Va. Visit July 10, 1976
Bill Lane
Queen Elizabeth II, Va. visit July 10, 1976
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
Queen Elizabeth II - Va. Visit July 10, 1976
Bill Lane
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, governor Timothy M. Kaine and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, undertake a walkabout on Capitol Square, from the executive mansion to the South portico of the capitol in Richmond on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The walkabout was lined by extraordinary Virginians who have made great contributions to the Commonwealth. The 54 people who won the Royal Walkabout Lottery also lined the queen's path.
EVA RUSSO
The crowd endure the rainy weather to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the Virginia State Capitol, in Richmond, on Thursday, may 3, 2007.
EVA RUSSO
Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond May 3, 2007. The queen marked the commemoration of Jamestown's 400th anniversary.
MIKE THEILER
Queen Elizabeth II waves as she and Prince Philip acknowledge the crowd during their carriage ride down Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg, Va
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip greet the crowds as they are drawn by horse and buggy in historic Colonial Williamsburg, Va
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Queen Elizabeth II is escorted past the "Susan Constant" ship by Philip Emerson, Executive Director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation at Jamestown Settlement museum in Williamsburg, Va. The ship is a replica of one that brought America's first permanent colonists to Virginia in 1607.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by US Vice President Dick Cheney, left, is shown a breastplate by historic interpreter Fred Schlopp in the armoury of the reconstructed Jamestown Fort, at Jamestown, Va
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Virginia General Assembly.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine, right, greet Richmond civil rights activist Oliver Hill, seated, at the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II waves from the balcony of the Wren Building, at the College of William and Mary, in Williamsburg, Va.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers from the crowd as she arrives at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh approach a limousine after arriving in Richmond, Va.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Queen Elizabeth II tours the Historic Jamestowne archeological site with William Kelso, director of archeology for the site, in Jamestown, Va.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Raymond Martinez, acting US Chief of Protocol, pause after Queen Elizabeth and His Royal Highness Prince Philip (behind Martinez) arrived in Richmond, Va.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is greeted in Richmond, Va. by Lady Catherine Manning, left, wife of Sir David Manning, British Ambassador to the United States, as His Royal Highness Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh comes down the stairs. Queen Elizabeth is visiting Richmond, Williamsburg, and Jamestown to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, the first permanent English settlement in the New World.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Dr. Ralph Stanley and his Clinch Mountian Boys perform at the State Capitol before Queen Elizabeth's visit . May 3 , 2007
CLEMENT BRITT
Claire Adams, daughter of a construction foreman on the recently completed renovation of the Virginia Capitol, looks out a window of the Capitol at the festivities on the lawn. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Richmond, VA, and Williamsburg, VA, on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The royal couple spent a short time at the newly renovated state capitol in Richmond. The queen addressed the state's General Assembly before traveling to Williamsburg, VA, about 45 miles away.
Bob Brown
The Queen and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine leave the House of Delegates after her speech to the Virginia General Assembly. ---- Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Richmond, VA, and Williamsburg, VA, on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The royal couple spent a short time at the newly renovated state capitol in Richmond. The queen addressed the state's General Assembly before traveling to Williamsburg, VA, about 45 miles away.
Bob Brown
Members of the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets (left) and the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets (right) saluted as Queen Elizabeth II and then-Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine entered the Virginia Capitol on May 3, 2007. They were followed by Prince Philip and Virginia first lady Anne Holton.
Bob Brown