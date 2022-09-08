 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
At Richmond British pub, a time of mourning for the queen

On the day the queen died, Richmonders came downtown to Penny Lane Pub, owned and operated by Liverpool native Terry O’Neill, to raise a glass in the queen’s honor.

Inside the East Franklin Street bar, where portraits of Queen Elizabeth II grace the walls, was Jenna Anderson, a dual citizen whose mother is from Britain and whose father was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force.

“I have a great deal of respect for her because she did not choose to become a monarch, but no one can deny what an amazing job she did,” said Anderson. “I just have a lot of admiration for her and the role she played in my life … I’ll miss her.”

The bar opened at the location in 2003 after being at another location since 1978. On Thursday, its Facebook page featured photos of the monarch, who died at 96 after 70 years on the throne. 

20220909_MET_QUEEN_AWE02

Jenna Anderson came to Penny Lane to enjoy a gin and tonic, a drink Queen Elizabeth liked, after she heard the queen had died Thursday. Her mother was born in England. Paul Marsh, who is originally from England, joined her for a drink.

Prince Charles, 73, automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, it was announced. A funeral was to be held after 10 days of official mourning.

O’Neill said the death is a loss for all. Then-Gov. Tim Kaine invited O’Neill to meet the queen during her visit to Virginia in 2007. 

“The thing I remember most from talking to her is those bright, blue eyes,” said O’Neil. “They’re unbelievable … Most of us don’t remember a time when she wasn’t the queen and I’d say she was the last great royal.”

