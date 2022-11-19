At UVa memorial, 3 students killed in shooting remembered

A boy who loved to dance. A front-row student at Sunday church. A football star whose first uniform was that of a red Power Ranger.

Those were some of the memories of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. that filled the John Paul Jones Arena Saturday as the lives of the three University of Virginia students killed in last Sunday's on-campus shooting were honored.

The event, peppered with Bible quotes and music, was illuminated by testimonials of classmates and football teammates and was reflective of the widespread grief felt across the university community. More than 9,000 people, many wearing orange ribbons, attended the event, which was broadcast by the ACC Network.

“Football was all that the world saw, but we got to see so much more,” said linebacker Nick Jackson during a speech as he reflected on Perry, a linebacker from Miami, Florida.

Said linebacker Jack Camper before he led the crowd in a prayer: “How blessed are we to have known three young men that are worthy of being celebrated?”

The student athletes were murdered on Nov. 13 after attending a class field trip to Washington, D.C. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVa student who previously was on the football team, has been charged. He was arrested in Henrico County after a manhunt shut down the Charlottesville campus for over 12 hours.

Michael Hollins, also on the team, and student Marlee Morgan also were injured. Family members of all five students were shot were present at the memorial, and the crowd rose when they entered the arena.

“A piece of my life was taken from me and from our Cavalier community” said kicker Will Bettridge.

Bettridge, also from Miami, said he followed D’Sean to UVA. He called Perry a mentor who he looked up to and a role model to many.

Lots of laughs were had as well. From belting the lyrics to “Someone Like You” by Adele on the team bus to dancing at practices to “infectious smiles” and mentorship of younger players, members of the team shared favorite memories. While some teammates sniffled through their speeches, others smiled as they recalled funny memories.

At a press conference earlier in the week, coach Tony Elliott was tearful, but at the memorial, he grinned as he shared anecdotes of his “three young kings.”

“I’m confident that all three are rejoicing in paradise,” Elliott said as he addressed the families of Perry, Chandler and Davis.

The service also included tribute videos filled from child home videos and footage from games and practices. There were performances by the Martin Luther King Community Choir, gospel singer CeCe Winans and the Cavalier Marching Band.

“Devin, Lavel and D’Sean were loved by so many people,” UVa Athletic Director Carla Williams told the crowd.

Williams said she spent time with family members of the slain students, looking through photo albums and talking about memories.

She told the story of how Chandler was known for his dancing, even as a child.

"His rhythm was suspect," she said with a smile, "but his confidence was never in doubt."

A woman who said she is a classmate of Davis, but asked that her not be used, said it felt like a “dark cloud had come over campus.”

The classmate laid a bouquet of flowers down before a photo of Davis, whose hometown was Dorchester, South Carolina. She said she didn’t know him as a football player, but as a sweet, funny kid from her theater class.

“We all had to choose nicknames for the class and he chose the name ‘Loving Lavell’,” the classmate shared. “I didn’t even recognize him in his uniform, or from the photo they shared with the school after. It was weird to see him like that.”

Bill Irving, who graduated UVa in 1973, attended the memorial and said he looks forward to University President Jim Ryan being proactive. The university last week handed the investigation over the Virginia State Police and the state Attorney General's Office is reviewing whether the school's handling.

“It’s so inadequate to say thoughts and prayers anymore,” he said. “I hope they have a plan to prevent the senselessness of these tragedies.”

Irving said he’d heard news reports regarding the suspect, who had already been flagged to UVa’s threat assessment team in September.

“Society has rights, too, and the school community has a right to be alerted,” Irving said.

Leighann Wiley, a Charlottesville resident, attended the vigil in honor of her grandmother, a lifelong Cavaliers fan. Wiley said the shooting has rippled out to the greater Charlottesville community.

“How could you not feel it? It’s changed everything,” said Wiley.

Wiley said she's frustrated with the state of gun control in the United States, echoing ongoing reporting that has opened questions into why police from several departments did not do more to act on warnings regarding Jones.

But, most importantly, Wiley said, she was here to grieve.

“This is how you do that. This right here,” said Wiley, gesturing to the arena behind her.

During the memorial, Ryan told the audience that the school would never be the same — and the memories of the students lost won't be erased.