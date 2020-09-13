At VMI, Black alumni want Stonewall Jackson's statue removed. The school refuses.

In an interview with The Washington Post, a VMI spokesman, Col. Bill Wyatt, said cadets will no longer have to charge across the battlefield but that they will still travel to the site later in the school year to learn about its history.

VMI was the last public college in Virginia to integrate, admitting Black students in 1968. Today, about 8% of the college’s 1,700 students are African American.

One African American graduate who always felt offended by the college’s racist traditions is Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, a 2003 VMI graduate who is running for governor. (Virginia’s current governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, is also a graduate.)

Carroll Foy was proud to be a member of the school’s third class that included women, she said. But when her first-year roommate tried to hang a Confederate flag in her dorm room, she immediately stopped her and explained why the image was hurtful.

Whenever she had to walk past the Jackson statue as a “Rat,” she chose not to salute and instead turned her gaze in a slightly different direction, toward the adjacent American flag.

And when she served as the president of the school’s multicultural club, she led a boycott against the requirement that cadets charge across the New Market battlefield.