Atlantic Union is moving to the NYSE

Atlantic Union Bank in Scott's Addition

Atlantic Union Bank has signed a lease for a 1,350-square-foot street level space at 1406 Roseneath Road in the Scott’s View apartment complex in Scott’s Addition. That branch should open in late June.

 GREGORY J. GILLIGAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bankshares’ common stock is slated to begin trading on the NYSE on January 18, under the ticker symbol “AUB”.

The holding company’s depositary shares, each of which is 1/400th interest in one share of its 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A is also moving to the NYSE. These will trade under the ticker symbol “AUBAP”.

“We are excited to join the NYSE alongside many of the world’s most prestigious and well-regarded companies,” said John Asbury, president and CEO of the holding company.

“We believe that the NYSE is the right partner for Atlantic Union as we continue to build long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

The company’s finances have long exceeded the NYSE’s minimum eligibility – with its shares up slightly Friday to trade above $36, its market capitalization – current value of all of its outstanding common stock -- totals some $2.7 billion.

For the first nine months of 2022, Atlantic Union reported next income of nearly $164 million. Its assets as of Sept. 30 were $19.95 billion.

Its Atlantic Union Bank subsidiary has 114 branches and about 130 ATMs across Virginia and in parts of Maryland and North Carolina.

The holding company’s other businesses include an equipment financing arm, a financial consulting firm that offers brokerage services and an insurance operation.

“We’re excited to welcome Atlantic Union to our NYSE community of icons and disruptors,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman, NYSE Group. “We look forward to working with the Virginia-based company for years to come.”

A study by Rutgers Business School finance professor Simi Kedia and Venkatesh Panchapagesan, now at the Indian Institute of Management, found that moving to the NYSE from NASDAQ involves grains in visibility and prestige for a company, that can be reflected in the price of a company’s shares. NYSE listing can also mean increased liquidity and lower transaction costs for a company’s stock, they said.

