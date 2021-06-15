Attorney General Herring and GOP challenger Jason Miyares air differences in virtual debate

Miyares focused on his support for requiring able-bodied people receiving Medicaid services to search for jobs. Miyares said he supports protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Herring replied: “He’s always been opposed to the Affordable Care Act and protections for pre-existing conditions are part of it.”

Herring touted his efforts to win legislation he said would reduce gun violence, while Miyares said his focus would be on arresting violent criminals, especially repeat offenders.

"If you want somebody who's going to go after gun violence, that will be me going after the criminals using the guns," Miyares said.

He said Herring turned down federal money to combat gun violence "because he did not want to obey the federal rule that said if you picked up an illegal immigrant ... using a gun in the commission of a felony, you have to report them to ICE."

Miyares dodged a question asking for his position on universal background checks, limits on magazine capacity, and a ban on assault weapons. Herring said he supported all of those.

Miyares brought up cases of inmates who had been freed from prison on parole. "Who signed off on that? Who was the parole board’s lawyer? Mark Herring was," he said.