Attorney General Miyares, defending Youngkin's K-12 mask order, asks Va. Supreme Court to dismiss suit

“Secondly, the Supreme Court made the point in that opinion that the job of a governor is to follow and enforce the laws, and not just the ones you agree with, but it includes the ones you disagree with. And the flipside is not only are you to enforce the laws as governor, but you do not have the power to suspend the law.”

The General Assembly passed a law last year to require K-12 schools to be open, but required the schools to follow CDC guidance to prevent COVID spread.

The legislation was a compromise between Republicans and Democrats. And because there was no way to know exactly what COVID mitigation would be needed in the future, the law simply says schools should adhere to whatever the CDC recommends at the time, Martingayle said.

“I’m neither a doctor nor a scientist but I know how to read," he said. “This was clearly a compromise and it was designed to strike a good balance between in-person education and safety, and I think it actually did that.”

But the attorney general, in the Thursday filing, argued that the 2021 law that requires schools to follow CDC guidelines does not conflict with Youngkin's executive order and that neither that law nor the CDC guidelines require a "mask mandate."

"And even if the CDC issued something other than recommendations, Senate Bill 1303 would not require rigid adherence to every CDC promulgation; instead, the bill explicitly provides that in-person instruction should be provided in a manner which adheres 'to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies' provided by the CDC for childcare and education programs," the attorney general wrote in the filing.