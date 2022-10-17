Attorney General's Office seeking grant funding to hire more prosecutors

The Virginia Attorney General's Office is planning to spend $2.6 million over the next two years to hire prosecutors as part of Operation Bold Blue Line — an anti-crime initiative Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday in Norfolk.

To accomplish this, the Attorney General's Office has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the governor’s office and the Department of Criminal Justice Services to disburse $1.3 million each year for the next two years. The money would stem from the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund — which DCJS administers. Miyares’ plan entails hiring about five or six prosecutors along with two or three group violence intervention coordinators.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said she is concerned that the Attorney General's Office is tapping into the funding without going through an application process — which is outlined in the budget language that established the fund. The Department of Criminal Justice Services board is responsible for approving grants from the agency, such as the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund.

Attorney General Jason Miyares said in an interview that his plan is another component of what the overall fund is seeking to achieve.

“One component of this, in addition to the violence prevention programs, is getting dedicated prosecutors,” he said.

He added that the additional prosecutors are for repeat violent offenders who are “past the point of prevention.”

Virginia law states that the funding shall be used “solely for the purposes of implementing violent crime reduction strategies, providing training for law enforcement officers and prosecutors, providing equipment for law-enforcement agencies, and awarding grants to organizations such as state and local law-enforcement agencies, local attorneys for the Commonwealth, localities, social services providers, and nonprofit organizations that are engaged in group violence intervention efforts.”

It’s unclear if the memorandum of understanding is part of an application process to receive the funds, or not, as the memo was presented Thursday at a Department of Criminal Justice Services board meeting and no action was taken on it. DCJS has not yet responded to the question, nor has a spokesperson for the governor.

In a letter Monday to its director, McClellan formally asked the department if an application process has been established.

“If this had gone or if it does go accordingly, [the Attorney General's Office] would be one of other applicants who would be basically pleading their case saying, ‘this is why we need this funding. Here's how we're going to use it,’ ” McClellan said in an interview. “Then the board would say, ‘OK, we're gonna pick one or more of these applications and say, here you go.’ ”

Miyares did not directly answer if the memorandum of understanding is part of an application process to access the Operation Ceasefire funding, but said that plans are already in motion for the hires.

“There's broad discretion from the governor's office," Miyares said. "We're working on the logistical details, but we've already advertising and planning the hiring of these prosecutors and we're excited about that fact."

McClellan said that the board for the Department of Criminal Justice Services can revisit the memo at its December meeting where she again intends to raise questions about an open application process if one has yet to have opened.

“I think the board would be violating the law if they approve a grant that didn’t follow the [application] process,” McClellan said.