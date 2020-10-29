Attorney: Legal brief urging removal of Lee Statue will be filed by more than 50 nearby residents

Greg Werkheiser, a Richmond lawyer and co-founder of Cultural Heritage Partners LLC, said Thursday that he is preparing a brief to file with the justices supporting removing the statue on behalf of other neighbors of the monument.

"We are approaching 50 neighbors who have joined a group they are calling Circle Neighbors, and more people seem to be joining now by the hour," said Werkheiser. "It's picked up substantially."

"The members of that group now vastly outnumber the ... residents who are plaintiffs in that lawsuit, demonstrating, perhaps contrary to public perception, that most of the residents in the Monument Avenue Historic District envision a neighborhood that is both inspiring and inclusive," Werkheiser said.

"That means to them, removing Lee and re-imagining Lee Circle and the entirety of the avenue," he added.

One of the new group's members, Coleen Butler Rodriguez, of the 1800 block of Monument Avenue, wrote in an email that "Richmond has an opportunity and an obligation to be the city where healing begins and moving the Lee statue is an important way to advance that hard work."