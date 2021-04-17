Audio exclusive: In closed-door meeting, governor's office ripped inspector general's parole board investigation as prejudicial, political

Moran then questioned the number of reports OSIG was already working on during its ongoing investigation.

"You think seven are sufficient, though?" Moran said. "One isn’t, three isn’t, six aren’t, but seven?"

The governor's staff said some of the information about Martin appeared to make Martin look bad and was not relevant to the process under which he was paroled.

"The way it was written also speaks to the way that it was investigated, and brings into question, for me, whether you all were objective and unbiased in your report," said Zamostny, at the time a deputy secretary of public safety under Moran. She is now policy director for Terry McAuliffe's gubernatorial campaign. "I’m just putting it straight out on the table. I think that this is prejudicial, and it sets the tone for the rest of the report."

And they asked why positive information about Martin's record was not included.

"Anybody reading this immediately gets 'this is a bad guy,'" Moran said.

Westfall said he respected their opinion, but OSIG's actions were vetted by their legal counsel in the attorney general's office.

"Could it be written differently?" Westfall said. "Yes, it could be written differently.”