Authorities: Police fatally shot man in Roanoke County after responding to domestic dispute

A man died after being shot by a Roanoke County police officer on Friday evening, a county official said.

According to Amy Whittaker, the public information officer for Roanoke County, a call in reference to a domestic dispute with a weapon came into the Emergency Communications Center at 7 p.m.

Whittaker said Roanoke County police set up a perimeter once they arrived at the scene. Authorities said police made multiple attempts to communicate with a man inside the residence. The officers said he did not comply.

“At one point, the male unexpectedly exited the residence, engaged with an officer and two shots were fired,” Whittaker said.

The man, identified as 52-year-old Roanoke County resident Shawn Alan Smith, was fatally wounded.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, per department policy.

The Friday incident is one of several officer-involved shootings in the region in recent months.

This month in Bedford County, a woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting with the sheriff’s department.