Avon, N.C., beachfront property owners facing 62% property tax hike to pay for beach widening

Avon, N.C., property owners are set to get beaches more than 100 feet wide next year, but it comes with a price.

They’ve known for a few months that a steep tax hike was on the horizon, so the Dare County Board of Commissioners’ vote Monday to initiate the creation of two tax districts in Avon came as no surprise.

It’s the first step in what will be a 62% property tax increase for the homes closest to the beach, a hike that actually wasn’t as high as the 100% increase initially reported by the county.

The board must hold a public hearing to form the tax district and then approve the tax hike in the new county budget in May or June. The tax would take effect on July 1 when the county’s new budget year begins.

If approved, more than a million cubic yards of sand will be dredged from an offshore sandbar and pumped onto 2.5 miles of beach. The shoreline will be expanded to 125 feet wide in an area where high tides now lap at the bottom of the dunes in places.

Beach widening will begin at the south end of Avon and extend two and a half miles north, to Due East Road. The estimated $11 million project would begin in April 2022 and be done in three months.