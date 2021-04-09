Avula: Johnson & Johnson vaccine shortage delays Virginia college dose rollout, upcoming appointments

Virginia is pushing ahead and expanding vaccine eligibility despite hitting a snag with Johnson and Johnson dose shortages.
All Richmond-area health districts moved into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, making every person ages 16 and above eligible for a shot. Next Sunday, April 18, anyone in the first phase of vaccines who wants a dose will at least receive a sign-up link, state officials have promised.
"An appointment may not be available immediately [come April 18] but you will have a chance to be vaccinated by the end of May, at least for a first dose," Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said in a Friday press call.
The state's weekly vaccine allocation is dwindling because of manufacturing woes with Johnson & Johnson. This past week, Virginia received 124,000 J&J doses, next week will it only be 14,800 shots, Avula said.
Plans to vaccinate college students before they return home for the summer is running into some delays because of the lack of J&J doses. Some higher education institutions that were planning on beginning to vaccinate students next week will have to push it out a week or two, Avula said.
While not necessarily concerned about the health impact of a college student contracting COVID-19, Avula said the benefit of vaccinating the students is because they are transmitters of the disease.
"When you look at that young population, because of their behaviors, their adherence to mitigation factors, they are spreaders of the disease," Avula said, adding that as some colleges prepare for in-person graduations, having students fully protected is beneficial so the events don't become super spreaders in the coming weeks.
Not having immediate vaccine appointments come April 18 and a delayed rollout in inoculating college students are the two main consequences from J&J shortage, Avula said.
While J&J's allocation is extremely low, Virginia is set to receive nearly 425,000 first and second doses between Pfizer and Moderna for this coming week, Avula said Friday.
Despite the setbacks, Virginia is set to receive federal funding to widen its vaccine accessibility, especially in ensuring equity with distribution.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday it's providing Virginia $77.1 million in funding to help eliminate accessibility barriers limiting vaccine uptake and equitable distribution among the state's most-affected populations.
Avula previously said a portion of the funding plans to address vaccine mistrust and bolster existing outreach in Black and Latino communities.
Avula expects to address vaccine hesitancy at the end of May or early June, through providing doses to private healthcare providers.
"We do know that private primary care doctors and nurses have tremendous influence over vaccine hesitant patients," Avula said Friday. "For those patients who are on the fence, having the ability to talk to their provider who they have a relationship with will hopefully get us to that last 10% to 15% [of vaccinations]."
To pre-register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877) 829-4682.
