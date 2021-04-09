Avula: Johnson & Johnson vaccine shortage delays Virginia college dose rollout, upcoming appointments

While not necessarily concerned about the health impact of a college student contracting COVID-19, Avula said the benefit of vaccinating the students is because they are transmitters of the disease.

"When you look at that young population, because of their behaviors, their adherence to mitigation factors, they are spreaders of the disease," Avula said, adding that as some colleges prepare for in-person graduations, having students fully protected is beneficial so the events don't become super spreaders in the coming weeks.

Not having immediate vaccine appointments come April 18 and a delayed rollout in inoculating college students are the two main consequences from J&J shortage, Avula said.

While J&J's allocation is extremely low, Virginia is set to receive nearly 425,000 first and second doses between Pfizer and Moderna for this coming week, Avula said Friday.

Despite the setbacks, Virginia is set to receive federal funding to widen its vaccine accessibility, especially in ensuring equity with distribution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday it's providing Virginia $77.1 million in funding to help eliminate accessibility barriers limiting vaccine uptake and equitable distribution among the state's most-affected populations.