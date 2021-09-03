Backers of man who leaked classified information about drone warfare expose air conditioning problem at Virginia jail

Air conditioning malfunctioned in a pod of about 80 inmates during recent hot days at the Northern Neck Regional Jail, which is awaiting a part to fix the problem.
Supporters of a man convicted of high-profile federal crimes launched a campaign encouraging people to reach out to the jail, prompting jail officials to briefly turn off the phones used by people held in the jail.
The people incarcerated in J Pod, including Daniel Hale, on Tuesday were on their fourth day without air conditioning, a Twitter account supporting Hale tweeted. The feed from @TeamDanielHale encouraged followers to call the jail superintendent "to demand that the suffering of incarcerated individuals in extreme heat and inhumane conditions at their facility is immediately mitigated."
Hale is a former U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information about drone warfare after leaving the military, The Washington Post reported. Hale told a federal judge in July that he did so because he believed it was wrong to kill defenseless people and wanted to "dispel the lie that drone warfare keeps us safe."
He was sentenced to 45 months in prison.
Ted Hull, superintendent of the jail, located in the town of Warsaw, answered questions by email about the air conditioning.
One of four compressors in a water chiller that's part of the air condition apparatus "malfunctioned and went offline," on Aug. 29, he said.
Jail staff immediately contacted a company for repairs, and the company found that a part was needed, he said. It's been ordered and once it arrives the compressor will be fixed.
The high temperature in that area on Tuesday was 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
The weather in the region cooled off Thursday, and that day, Hull said, temperatures in the pod were down to the 70s.
Staff brought in fans on the hotter days, he said.
The Twitter account supporting Hull said one man in the jail had a seizure and one is in hospice care for terminal cancer.
Hull said the high temperatures did not cause any medical problems for staff or people held in the jail.
The jail turned off the phones for J Pod for a time, he said, because so many calls were coming in.
"One of the citizens we responded to advised that the inmate he was concerned for had a 'following' and that we should expect a great many phone calls about it," Hull wrote to The Times-Dispatch. "The inmate in question is a 'high' profile inmate charged, tried and convicted of Edward Snowden type offenses and has a website with a great deal of ideological support. Immediately and since, the Jail has been inundated by calls from all over the country about the situation.
"The phones were turned off temporarily in an attempt to limit the disruption."
In an email to one of Hale's supporters, Hull called the concerns "hysterical suppositions" and explained how the problem was being fixed.
"No doubt in your world you can make that happen instantaneously, us mere mortals have to wait," Hull wrote to the supporter.
After answering questions from The Times-Dispatch, Hull sent an email sharing his thoughts on this story:
"Man...you guys work really hard trying to manufacture a story....amazing."
The part had not arrived as of Friday afternoon.
