Backers of man who leaked classified information about drone warfare expose air conditioning problem at Virginia jail

Ted Hull, superintendent of the jail, located in the town of Warsaw, answered questions by email about the air conditioning.

One of four compressors in a water chiller that's part of the air condition apparatus "malfunctioned and went offline," on Aug. 29, he said.

Jail staff immediately contacted a company for repairs, and the company found that a part was needed, he said. It's been ordered and once it arrives the compressor will be fixed.

The high temperature in that area on Tuesday was 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

The weather in the region cooled off Thursday, and that day, Hull said, temperatures in the pod were down to the 70s.

Staff brought in fans on the hotter days, he said.

The Twitter account supporting Hull said one man in the jail had a seizure and one is in hospice care for terminal cancer.

Hull said the high temperatures did not cause any medical problems for staff or people held in the jail.

The jail turned off the phones for J Pod for a time, he said, because so many calls were coming in.