Ballot question asks Virginians whether to exempt disabled veterans' vehicles from taxes

It has received much less attention than redistricting, but Virginia voters are considering a second proposed state constitutional amendment on their ballots this year.

Question two asks voters whether a car or pickup truck owned and chiefly used by a 100% service-disabled veteran of the U.S. armed forces or the National Guard should be exempt from state and local taxation.

Under the state constitution most property is taxed. The constitution lists exceptions, such as property owned by the state or its political subdivisions; property owned and occupied by religious groups and used for worship; cemeteries; and property owned by public libraries and "institutions of learning not conducted for profit."

Under the proposed amendment the veteran's car or truck would be exempt from taxation beginning on the date the veteran gets the vehicle or January 1, 2021, whichever is later. A veteran who claims the tax exemption would not get back any taxes paid on the vehicle before Jan. 1.

In order to make it onto the ballot, a proposed constitutional amendment must pass the legislature in consecutive years with an election for the House of Delegates in between. The proposed amendment passed the Senate on a 40-0 vote in 2019 and this year, and overwhelmingly passed the House of Delegates both times.