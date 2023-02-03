A bill that picks up Gov. Glenn Youngkin's opposition to dealing with China won final approve in the House of Delegates -- initially on an essentially party line vote but on second thought with a second vote, unanimously.

Youngkin went public with this view, talking to reporters after his state of the state speech, explaining in part the reason he pulled Virginia out of the competition to win a $3.5 billion battery plant that Ford, in partnership with Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology, are planning.

This maniacal focus on getting rid of all fossil fuel generation and replacing it with solar and wind and going immediately to batteries in every car; the reality is the technology that drives all this is owned and dominated by China ... we have to recognize the national security implications of outsourcing to China," he said.

In that speech, he made a surprise declaration that the General Assembly should act to bar Chinese Communist Party-affiliated enterprises from buying Virginia farmland.

The bill, sponsored by Del. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight, says state agencies cannot buy goods or services from any company owned in whole of part by a foreign adversary, defined as governments or people the U.S. Secretary of Commerce says has damaged national security or the safety of Americans.

As drafted, the bill specifically mentioned China, but Brewer amended it to use the foreign adversary term instead. There are dozens of Chinese firms on the Commerce Secretary's list, including China’s biggest semiconductor top chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, the second largest chip maker, Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd and Changxin Memory Technologies, which makes dynamic random access memory chips.

Bidders for state purchases of goods or services would have to certify in writing that they are not owned, controlled or operated, whether wholly or partly, by a foreign adversary. False certifications would mean canceling any contract that might have been awarded, a ban on bidding for future contracts and a fine equal to the greater of $250,000 or twice the amount of the contract at issue.

The bill would bar any employee or agent of a public body, or any contractor with a public body from downloading and using any application, including TikTok or WeChat, or access any website developed by ByteDance Ltd. or Tencent Holdings Ltd. on any government-issued hone or computer, or while connected to any government network.

A executive order Youngkin issued in December banned using state devices or networks to access TikTok and WeChat.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision to halt plans for a $3.5 billion Ford Motor Co. battery plant over his concerns about Chinese influence cost one of the poorest areas of Virginia a reported 2,500 jobs with potential for more.

A state Senate bill barring the transfer of any farm land to a foreign adversary, sponsored by state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, is moving through the Senate after winning bipartisan support in that body's Agriculture, Conservation and Nature, where 3 Democrats and 7 Republicans voted for it, with 3 Democrats oppoed and 2 abstaining.