A bill that picks up Gov. Glenn Youngkin's opposition to dealing with China won approval in the House of Delegates on Friday - initially on an essentially party-line vote but on second thought, with a second vote, unanimously.

Lawmakers voted again after Democrats' realized that floor amendments they proposed the day before, broadening the measure from a focus on China to cover other adversary nations, had been formally adopted, Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth said.

Youngkin went public with his concern about China when talking to reporters after his state of the state speech, explaining, in part, the reason he pulled Virginia out of the competition to win a $3.5 billion battery plant that Ford is planning in partnership with Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology.

"This maniacal focus on getting rid of all fossil fuel generation and replacing it with solar and wind and going immediately to batteries in every car; the reality is the technology that drives all this is owned and dominated by China ... we have to recognize the national security implications of outsourcing to China," he said.

In the State of the Commonwealth speech, he made a surprise declaration that the General Assembly should act to bar Chinese Communist Party-affiliated enterprises from buying Virginia farmland.

The bill on state purchasing, House Bill 2385, sponsored by Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, says state agencies cannot buy goods or services from any company owned in whole or part by a foreign adversary, defined as governments or people the U.S. Secretary of Commerce says has damaged national security or the safety of Americans.

As drafted, the bill specifically mentioned China, but Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, proposed an amendment the day before to use the foreign adversary term instead.

There are dozens of Chinese firms on the Commerce Secretary's list, including China’s biggest semiconductor chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, as well as the second largest chip maker, Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd and Changxin Memory Technologies, which makes dynamic random access memory chips.

Bidders for state purchases of goods or services would have to certify in writing that they are not owned, controlled or operated, whether wholly or partly, by a foreign adversary.

False certifications would mean canceling any contract that might have been awarded, a ban on bidding for future contracts and a fine equal to the greater of $250,000 or twice the amount of the contract at issue.

The bill also would bar any employee or agent of a public body, or any contractor with a public body, from downloading and using any application, including TikTok or WeChat, or access any website developed by ByteDance Ltd. or Tencent Holdings Ltd. on any government-issued hone or computer, or while connected to any government network.

An executive order Youngkin issued in December banned using state devices or networks to access TikTok and WeChat.

Youngkin’s decision to halt plans for a $3.5 billion Ford Motor Co. battery plant over his concerns about Chinese influence cost one of the poorest areas of Virginia a chance for a reported 2,500 jobs with potential for more.

Senate Bill 1438, barring the transfer of any farm land to a foreign adversary, sponsored by state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, is moving through the Senate after winning bipartisan support in that body's Agriculture, Conservation and Nature Committee, where three Democrats and seven Republicans voted for it, with three Democrats opposed and two abstaining.

While Youngkin's high-profile concern over dealing with China won unanimous support in the House, the House split on party lines over House Bill 1642 from House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, which says dealers whose drugs result in a fatal overdose should be charged with felony homicide - essentially, second degree murder.

The Senate Judiciary Committee killed a Senate version of the same measure last month, sparking a heated response from Youngkin that "left liberal Democrats want to stand up for dealers, over victims. They want to stand up for dealers over families. They want to stand up for dealers over Virginia.”

Another party-line split on another criminal justice measure came on final passage of House Bill 2384 from Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania, about police stops or searches based solely on officer's smelling marijuana.

A 2021 law, passed when Democrats controlled both the House and Senate, banned the practice.

Adams' bill says the ban should not apply when police suspect someone of driving while intoxicated or having killed or maimed someone else when driving while intoxicated.