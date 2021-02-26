Barber: Virginia Employment Commission’s failing isn’t a nuisance but rather a danger

Now, throughout this period – with the exception of the one other furlough week – I remained employed. Thankfully, my wife did, too. Our family of four – we have a 7-year-old daughter and a 20-month-old son – was never in danger of losing our home, having our electric or utilities shut off or going hungry.

Not everyone is as fortunate.

The VEC’s failure to pay out a legitimate unemployment claim, for us, was frustrating and rattling to our sense of faith in the government.

To others, it could be downright dangerous.

I had the option to hire an attorney and continue to fight the VEC for the week of benefits the government owed me, but I feared doing so would not just be a waste of my time and money, but of the commission’s already-strained resources. Better the VEC spend that time and effort helping the people it is tasked with helping.

I consider my case closed. My disappointment with the system, however, remains open.

That the apparent design of the VEC process is to deny legitimate claims from taxpayers in need unless they can prove some major fault of the commission belies the very mission of government. It’s a failing that needs to be addressed by our state legislature, and soon, while people are still hurting.