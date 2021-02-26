Barber: Virginia Employment Commission’s failing isn’t a nuisance but rather a danger

For the entirety of my time as a taxpayer, I’ve always subscribed to the belief that citizens pay into a system that strengthens their society by affording protections to all of its members. Even though you may never personally require that aide, you benefit from the security its existence affords you.
Pay into the system and, if you ever need it, the system will lift you up.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then came furloughs at my work and, for the first time, it was my turn to ask for assistance from that system.
Instead of finding the security blanket I had willingly contributed to for years, I found a government and an agency – the Virginia Employment Commission – leaving taxpayers out in the proverbial cold.
For many of those citizens, people in far more desperate positions than my own, the commission’s failing isn’t a nuisance but rather a danger.
According to the most recent data from the VEC, 64,575 Virginians are currently collecting employment benefits. Nearly 12,000 new claims were filed during the week of Feb. 20.
The facts of my case are maddeningly simple, but they illuminate a problem with the system that has and will continue to have harsh effects for families less fortunate than mine.
To combat financial losses caused by the pandemic, this newspaper’s parent company furloughed me for a week in late April.
I filed an initial claim for unemployment benefits with the VEC the weekend before my furlough began, and was told to await two mailings. The first would be a letter of monetary determination, confirming my eligibility and letting me know how much I could collect for the week of unemployment.
The second would be a pin number used to certify my furlough week using the VEC’s phone system.
The first letter arrived early in the week. The second, with the pin number, never came.
I attempted to certify my week without the pin number, but that wouldn’t work.
I phoned the VEC, but couldn’t get through. Morning after morning, I called into the overwhelmed automated system. I memorized the menu options for maximum efficiency. I’d call 15-20 times in a row, always being abruptly disconnected without getting through.
My wife would call at the same time, using her phone, hopefully doubling our chances of speaking to someone, getting help.
I used the website’s online chat function, but never got a response. I tried emailing. Nothing.
Having never filed an unemployment claim – or filed for any other type of government assistance – I felt lost.
Now, I fully understand the incredible weight the VEC was under, especially at this point early in the pandemic. With Virginia’s unemployment numbers surging in April and May, the commission was undeniably slammed. VEC data estimates 464,883 Virginians – 10.8% of the workforce – were unemployed in April, 2020.
At this point, none of what I’ve described amounts to much more than your good old, every day, run-of-the-mill American bureaucracy.
But here’s where things took a turn and I found the VEC was actually designed to deny legitimate claims to taxpayers.
I made a mistake. Having not received my pin number and unable to reach anyone at the VEC for days, I went back online and started the process over. I filed a new initial claim, got a new letter of monetary determination and, this time, received a pin number. Its effective date was after my furlough week had ended.
When I attempted to use it, the phone system informed me I had no eligible weeks to certify.
I spent the next three weeks continuing to attempt to reach anyone at the VEC. I called the main number. I called the claim certification line. I called local offices.
Finally, in May, a VEC employee in a local office returned a voice mail I had left her. She told me that my case was simple, but I would need to be patient. I would need to appeal the effective date of my claim before the VEC could process my claim.
I did. Online and by mail.
I included all my documentation. My two letters of monetary determination. My one letter with a pin number.
I waited. For four months. During this time I also successfully filed for and received benefits for a second furlough week, highlighting how infuriatingly inconsistent this system is.
Then I received confirmation that the VEC had received my appeal and documentation, and that I would have a telephonic hearing on Nov. 23.
It was a no frills affair. I actually participated in the hearing while sitting in a curbside pickup spot at my local grocery store.
The woman who heard my appeal was cordial, even friendly. We went over the facts of my case, the same ones I have laid out here. She asked if I had a closing statement for the record. I wished her a happy Thanksgiving.
Three days later, I received written notice from the VEC that my appeal had been denied, in essence, because I had made an error in filing a second claim to get a valid pin number. The agency didn’t consider the fact that it was unreachable for weeks as a failure on its part even though one of its seven stated reasons to grant an appeal is, “filing was delayed due to circumstances attributable to the Commission,” according to my notice of denial.
Now, throughout this period – with the exception of the one other furlough week – I remained employed. Thankfully, my wife did, too. Our family of four – we have a 7-year-old daughter and a 20-month-old son – was never in danger of losing our home, having our electric or utilities shut off or going hungry.
Not everyone is as fortunate.
The VEC’s failure to pay out a legitimate unemployment claim, for us, was frustrating and rattling to our sense of faith in the government.
To others, it could be downright dangerous.
I had the option to hire an attorney and continue to fight the VEC for the week of benefits the government owed me, but I feared doing so would not just be a waste of my time and money, but of the commission’s already-strained resources. Better the VEC spend that time and effort helping the people it is tasked with helping.
I consider my case closed. My disappointment with the system, however, remains open.
That the apparent design of the VEC process is to deny legitimate claims from taxpayers in need unless they can prove some major fault of the commission belies the very mission of government. It’s a failing that needs to be addressed by our state legislature, and soon, while people are still hurting.
I’ve reached out to a number of state delegates who are aware of the commission’s issues. I’m told the Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville is also collecting information on experiences like mine.
Many families in the Commonwealth live paycheck to paycheck and I can't imagine the impact on their lives of having to wait eight months for their benefits, only to have the very agency set up to help them, work overtime to deny them aid.
Pay into the system and, if you ever need it, the system may hang up on you.
