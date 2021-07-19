Barriers exist for LGBTQ people as both foster parents and foster children

Research shows that LGBTQ youths are over-represented in foster care and unstable housing. Thirty percent of young people in foster care identified as LGBTQ, yet only 11% of youths in the U.S. identified as LGBTQ, according to a 2019 study.

Virginia law permits either a single unmarried individual or a married couple to adopt. When gay marriage became federally recognized in 2014, Ismael-Gantt and her wife, Jessica Ismael-Gantt, began to explore fostering options. The Hampton couple settled with the United Methodist Family Services.

“We really wanted to get to a place where we had our own little person that we could take home, and be there for and help out,” Patrice Ismael-Gantt said.

In August 2016, about a month after their wedding, the Ismael-Gantt couple were placed with then-8-year-old Zane Ismael-Gantt. Two years later, they were able to adopt him.

Patrice Ismael-Gantt said that time in their life was a “transitional period” for Zane as well as for her and Jessica. Zane was trying to process his new environment as the couple tried to have Zane understand the love and attention they have for him.