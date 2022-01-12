Because an email went to spam, a lawmaker wants all FOIA requests made by certified mail

"I saw a problem that needed fixing. I don’t check my spam filters every five days, and you have five days" to respond to a FOIA request, he said.

In the situation that happened, he said, the citizen sent another email. And when Krizek realized the FOIA request had gone into his spam folder, he notified the citizen and provided records.

"It was fortuitous that I looked in the spam filter. I don’t often do that. I don’t do it every five days, that’s for sure.” But he added, “Now I do.”

Problem solved, right?

Not for Krizek. He said he drafted the bill because certified mail "is what's used in the legal world."

"It could be a certified email, if there’s such a thing. I don’t know," he said of a way to potentially amend his bill.

Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said the legislation would upend many FOIA processes used by government. Citizens often make FOIA requests by email, and requests are handled digitally. The public can make FOIA requests in writing, over the phone or in person.