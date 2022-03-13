Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books - including Toni Morrison's 'Beloved' - from school libraries

BEDFORD — After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system, BCPS administrators and book review committees decided not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.

At the November school board meeting, some parents called for the removal of certain book titles in public school libraries, citing what one parent — Amy Snead, with the group Moms for Liberty — called “concerning” content such as LGBTQ+ representation, sexual language and substance use. Most of the challenged books are written by authors of color, or LGBTQ+ individuals.

In response to the book challenges, BCPS staff reviewed library inventory in district high schools and found 11 of the titles among high school libraries.

In compliance with the schools’ book review policies, committees consisting of the school media specialist/librarian, the high school principal and any teachers who used a challenged book as part of their curriculum — such as Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” which is part of an advanced English class — and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Shawn Trosper reviewed each book.

In all 11 cases, Trosper said, the committees unanimously recommended keeping the titles in school libraries, seeing no need to pull them.

Regarding the class use of Morrison’s “Beloved,” Trosper said, “The committee felt it had instructional value” and the title is on the AP class list of books to use.

"Beloved," set in Ohio a decade after the Civil War, explores the brutalization and lingering trauma of a family of formerly enslaved people. The novel is based on a true story of a woman who escaped slavery in Kentucky and brought her family to Ohio, then killed her daughter rather than have her returned to slavery.

During his campaign for governor Glenn Youngkin released a TV ad featuring a Fairfax County woman who fought to bar Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel from classrooms after she said her son reacted negatively to scenes depicting bestiality and gang rape.

BCPS staff reiterated the process by which concerned parents or guardians can request their students not have access to a certain book.

The policy was updated with minor revisions for clarifications, staff said, and the online form for filing a complaint also was updated to be more user-friendly.

If an individual parent or guardian wishes for their student not to access a certain book, staff said school librarians would comply with the parents’ request and not allow the student to check out the book in question. If a concerning book was being used as part of a class curriculum, individual parents or guardians can work with teachers to try and find an alternative that still would fit requirements and standards of the class.

Despite a statement by Snead in November claiming the push to remove certain books was not promoting censorship, BCPS staff said otherwise.

“Parents have the ability to set restrictions for their children, but not all children,” staff stated in a presentation. “Any removal or prohibited access to a book based on some individual’s disagreement with its political, religious, or moral viewpoint is a form of censorship.”

National library and anti-censorship organizations also have spoken out against the push to censor the challenged books.

District 4 representative Marcus Hill, who was in favor of pulling challenged books from school library shelves, said Thursday he had a “problem” with the members on book review committees, accusing them of being biased since they work for the schools and share school administrators’ views, and saying librarians and teachers had a “vested interest” in keeping the titles.

District 1 representative Susan Mele, however, said the policy as it stands offers common ground and protects everyone’s rights.

“If you say, ‘Well, we’re going to put it behind the counter, or we’re just going to take it out,’ then you’ve violated the rights of the parents who want their children to read the book. If you say, ‘You have to read this book,’ then you’ve violated the rights of the parent who doesn’t want that. I think we have common ground here. If you don’t want your child to read it, they won’t get it from us. If you want your child to have access to whatever title’s in there, you also have that right,” she said.

Trosper also pointed out the schools also had to consider the risk of lawsuits. Removing books that offered diverse stories and perspectives, particularly regarding transgender individuals and other members of the LGBTQ+ community, could be seen as discrimination and result in the schools being sued. Since books in public school systems are reviewed and approved by a committee at the Virginia state level, these legal factors come into play.