Bedford's Centerfest spinoff brings outdoor relief from pandemic-induced cabin fever

When the Battle of the Bands event started last year, it consisted of three rounds and ended at Centerfest.

“This is a better environment, I think, for this,” said Dianne Erb, director of events for the Central Virginia Business Coalition, a group that promotes locally owned businesses.

“Definitely a lot more people,” Alto said. “I don’t know if we can contribute that to the fact that nobody’s been out for a while or the fact that we’ve combined it with a car show that always brings a lot of people out.”

One parking lot at the park was filled with car enthusiasts out for the cruise-in.

Mike Okuley came with his wife from Chesapeake because his sons live in the area. He said Saturday was a nice chance to get together with other car enthusiasts for a casual event since many others have been canceled.

In future years, Alto said, they’d like to return to classic Centerfest. Erb said they continue to make logistical adjustments to improve event flow, like enclosing the event space to let people carry around alcoholic drinks within the gates.